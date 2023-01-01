Menu
2021 Nissan Rogue Platinum - Premium Features, Exceptional Performance! Experience luxury and innovation with the 2021 Nissan Rogue Platinum. This top-tier SUV combines advanced technology, safety features, and premium comfort for an unparalleled driving experience.

Engine:
The 2021 Rogue Platinum comes equipped with a powerful and efficient engine for a balanced driving experience.

Advanced Safety Features:
Nissan Safety Shield® 360, which  includes features like Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Rear Automatic Braking, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, and High Beam Assist.

Infotainment System:
A large touchscreen display with NissanConnect® infotainment system.
Smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™.

Premium Audio:
A high-quality audio system made by Bose.

Comfort and Convenience:
Leather-appointed seats with heating and ventilation in the front row.
Power-adjustable drivers and passengers seats.
Tri-zone automatic temperature control for personalized climate settings.

Interior Features:
High-quality materials and premium finishes in the interior.
Panoramic sunroof or moonroof for an open and airy feel.
Advanced Driver-Assist Display providing key information.

Driver Assistance Technology:
ProPILOT Assist for semi-autonomous driving capabilities.
Intelligent Around View® Monitor for a 360-degree view around the vehicle.

Cargo Space:
Ample cargo space with a hands-free power liftgate.

Wheels:
Large and stylish alloy wheels, contributing to the overall aesthetic.

Exterior Styling:
Platinum trim includes distinctive exterior styling elements, such as chrome accents and unique design features.

Panoramic Sunroof:
Enjoy the open sky with a panoramic sunroof.

Well-Maintained: Regularly serviced and in excellent condition.

City and Highway Ready: Perfect for both daily commuting and long drives, offering a perfect balance of performance and efficiency.

Elevate your driving experience with the 2021 Nissan Rogue Platinum. Dont miss the chance to own a premium SUV that redefines comfort and innovation.

No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need!

2021 Nissan Rogue

17,847 KM

17,847KM
Used
VIN JN8AT3DD5MW305365

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White Pearl Metallic
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 17,847 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Tailgate

Safety

Traction Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rearview Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

XM Radio
Bluetooth
Navigation System

Convenience

Remote Starter

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Electric Seats

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Additional Features

FULLY EQUIPPED
Sun Roof
Rear Heating
USB port

