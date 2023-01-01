$40,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Nissan Rogue
Platinum- Just Arrived
2021 Nissan Rogue
Platinum- Just Arrived
Location
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
1-800-675-8367
$40,995
+ taxes & licensing
17,847KM
Used
VIN JN8AT3DD5MW305365
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White Pearl Metallic
- Interior Colour Graphite
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 17,847 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Nissan Rogue Platinum - Premium Features, Exceptional Performance!
Experience luxury and innovation with the 2021 Nissan Rogue Platinum. This top-tier SUV combines advanced technology, safety features, and premium comfort for an unparalleled driving experience.
Elevate your driving experience with the 2021 Nissan Rogue Platinum. Don't miss the chance to own a premium SUV that redefines comfort and innovation.
No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!
Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,
Engine:
- The 2021 Rogue Platinum comes equipped with a powerful and efficient engine for a balanced driving experience.
Advanced Safety Features:
- Nissan Safety Shield® 360, which includes features like Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Rear Automatic Braking, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, and High Beam Assist.
Infotainment System:
- A large touchscreen display with NissanConnect® infotainment system.
- Smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™.
Premium Audio:
- A high-quality audio system made by Bose.
Comfort and Convenience:
- Leather-appointed seats with heating and ventilation in the front row.
- Power-adjustable driver's and passenger's seats.
- Tri-zone automatic temperature control for personalized climate settings.
Interior Features:
- High-quality materials and premium finishes in the interior.
- Panoramic sunroof or moonroof for an open and airy feel.
- Advanced Driver-Assist Display providing key information.
Driver Assistance Technology:
- ProPILOT Assist for semi-autonomous driving capabilities.
- Intelligent Around View® Monitor for a 360-degree view around the vehicle.
Cargo Space:
- Ample cargo space with a hands-free power liftgate.
Wheels:
- Large and stylish alloy wheels, contributing to the overall aesthetic.
Exterior Styling:
- Platinum trim includes distinctive exterior styling elements, such as chrome accents and unique design features.
Panoramic Sunroof:
- Enjoy the open sky with a panoramic sunroof.
- Well-Maintained: Regularly serviced and in excellent condition.
- City and Highway Ready: Perfect for both daily commuting and long drives, offering a perfect balance of performance and efficiency.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Tailgate
Safety
Traction Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rearview Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
XM Radio
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Convenience
Remote Starter
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Electric Seats
Comfort
Dual Zone Climate Control
Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Additional Features
FULLY EQUIPPED
Sun Roof
Rear Heating
USB port
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
$40,995
+ taxes & licensing
Forman Honda
1-800-675-8367
2021 Nissan Rogue