$32,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Nissan Rogue
AWD
2021 Nissan Rogue
AWD
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
$32,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
28,760KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5N1AT3BB0MC790234
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Stock # ADS-978
- Mileage 28,760 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
2021 Nissan Rogue AWD 28,760 KM $32,000 + tax & lic
2022 Ford Bronco Sport 4x4 48,233 KM $32,000 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Highlander LE AWD V6 #8 seater #Dual DVD Player 105,939 KM $27,500 + tax & lic
Email Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
Call Dealer
204-717-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$32,000
+ taxes & licensing
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
204-717-5500
2021 Nissan Rogue