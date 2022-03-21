Menu
2021 RAM 1500

12,374 KM

Details Features

$59,950

+ tax & licensing
$59,950

+ taxes & licensing

J & J Auto Sales

204-728-4040

2021 RAM 1500

2021 RAM 1500

Classic SLT WARLOCK , 4X4,H.Seats,Hemi

2021 RAM 1500

Classic SLT WARLOCK , 4X4,H.Seats,Hemi

Location

J & J Auto Sales

110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3

204-728-4040

$59,950

+ taxes & licensing

12,374KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8732507
  Stock #: J22031
  VIN: 1c6rr7lt6ms555905

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 12,374 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

J & J Auto Sales

J & J Auto Sales

110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3

204-728-4040

