$39,750+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,750
+ taxes & licensing
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
204-717-5500
2021 Toyota Camry
2021 Toyota Camry
XSE AWD #Low Kms
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
$39,750
+ taxes & licensing
1,444KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9038473
- Stock #: PFP-503
- VIN: 4T1K61BK5MU042525
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PFP-503
- Mileage 1,444 KM
Vehicle Description
We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7