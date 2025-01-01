$39,500+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Toyota RAV4
TRAIL AWD
2021 Toyota RAV4
TRAIL AWD
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
$39,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
41,488KM
VIN 2T3J1RFV7MW152741
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Mileage 41,488 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
2015 Kia Rio5 EX 75,239 KM $11,000 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota RAV4 TRAIL AWD 41,488 KM $39,500 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Escape S FWD 205,225 KM $10,500 + tax & lic
Email Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
Call Dealer
204-717-XXXX(click to show)
$39,500
+ taxes & licensing>
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
204-717-5500
2021 Toyota RAV4