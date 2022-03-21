Menu
2021 Toyota Tundra

46,000 KM

Details Features

$69,950

+ tax & licensing
$69,950

+ taxes & licensing

J & J Auto Sales

204-728-4040

2021 Toyota Tundra

2021 Toyota Tundra

Platinum 4X4, One owner, Super Nice Truck

2021 Toyota Tundra

Platinum 4X4, One owner, Super Nice Truck

Location

J & J Auto Sales

110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3

204-728-4040

  1. 8673839
  2. 8673839
  3. 8673839
  4. 8673839
  5. 8673839
$69,950

+ taxes & licensing

46,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8673839
  • Stock #: J22055
  • VIN: 5TFAY5F1XMX988346

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 46,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

J & J Auto Sales

J & J Auto Sales

110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3

204-728-4040

