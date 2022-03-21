$69,950+ tax & licensing
$69,950
+ taxes & licensing
J & J Auto Sales
204-728-4040
2021 Toyota Tundra
2021 Toyota Tundra
Platinum 4X4, One owner, Super Nice Truck
Location
J & J Auto Sales
110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3
204-728-4040
$69,950
+ taxes & licensing
46,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8673839
- Stock #: J22055
- VIN: 5TFAY5F1XMX988346
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 46,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
