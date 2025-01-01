$30,000+ taxes & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Atlas
V6 SE 4MOTION
2021 Volkswagen Atlas
V6 SE 4MOTION
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
$30,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
119,446KM
VIN 1V2LR2CA0MC579352
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Mileage 119,446 KM
Vehicle Description
Spacious Comfort Meets Confident Capability
Get ready for every journey with the 2021 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SE 4MOTION, a midsize SUV designed to deliver space, style, and performance for the whole family. Under the hood, its powered by a 3.6L V6 engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, giving you strong, smooth performance with up to 276 horsepower. With Volkswagens 4MOTION All-Wheel Drive system, the Atlas adapts seamlessly to changing road conditions, providing traction and control you can rely on .
Inside, the Atlas SE trim surrounds you with comfort and convenience. Enjoy V-Tex leatherette seating, heated front seats, a 10-way power drivers seat with lumbar support, and tri-zone automatic climate control keeping everyone comfortable no matter where they sit. With three spacious rows of seating and plenty of cargo space, the Atlas is perfect for family adventures and daily drives alike .
Technology keeps you connected with the MIB3 infotainment system, featuring an 8-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and a 6-speaker sound system. A rearview camera system and smart driver-assist features make every drive easier.
Safety is always front and center thanks to Volkswagens IQ.DRIVE suite, including Forward Collision Warning with Autonomous Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and Adaptive Cruise Control, giving you confidence mile after mile .
"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."
** This description was written by AI based on information provided about the vehicle. AI can sometimes produce incorrect information. Please confirm all details with the dealership.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
$30,000
+ taxes & licensing>
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
204-717-5500
2021 Volkswagen Atlas