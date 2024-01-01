$24,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Chevrolet Malibu
4dr Sdn
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
$24,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
72,047KM
VIN 1G1ZD5ST3NF161200
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Stock # ADS-947
- Mileage 72,047 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
Call Dealer
204-717-XXXX(click to show)
2022 Chevrolet Malibu