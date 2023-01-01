Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471.<br></div>

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

43,513 KM

Details Description

$57,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ Crew Cab 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ Crew Cab 4WD

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

  1. 10788003
  2. 10788003
  3. 10788003
  4. 10788003
  5. 10788003
  6. 10788003
  7. 10788003
  8. 10788003
  9. 10788003
  10. 10788003
  11. 10788003
  12. 10788003
  13. 10788003
  14. 10788003
  15. 10788003
  16. 10788003
  17. 10788003
  18. 10788003
  19. 10788003
  20. 10788003
  21. 10788003
  22. 10788003
  23. 10788003
  24. 10788003
  25. 10788003
  26. 10788003
  27. 10788003
  28. 10788003
  29. 10788003
  30. 10788003
  31. 10788003
  32. 10788003
  33. 10788003
  34. 10788003
Contact Seller

$57,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
43,513KM
Used
VIN 1GCUYGED6NZ155363

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PFP-747
  • Mileage 43,513 KM

Vehicle Description

"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Used 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ Crew Cab 4WD for sale in Brandon, MB
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ Crew Cab 4WD 43,513 KM $57,500 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai KONA Preferred AWD for sale in Brandon, MB
2021 Hyundai KONA Preferred AWD 94,853 KM $26,500 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend #New Arrival for sale in Brandon, MB
2021 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend #New Arrival 48,992 KM $34,000 + tax & lic

Email Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

Call Dealer

204-717-XXXX

(click to show)

204-717-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$57,500

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

Contact Seller
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500