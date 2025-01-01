Menu
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

40,868 KM

Details

$44,500

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Trail Boss Custom Crew Cab 4WD

12700473

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Trail Boss Custom Crew Cab 4WD

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

$44,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
40,868KM
VIN 3GCPDCEK2NG614498

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # ADS-1084
  • Mileage 40,868 KM

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

