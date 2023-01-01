2022 Chrysler Pacifica

$45,950 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 0 , 0 7 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9739672

9739672 Stock #: J23009

J23009 VIN: 2C4RC1BG0NR106752

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 50,077 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.