2022 Chrysler Pacifica

50,077 KM

Details Features

$45,950

+ tax & licensing
$45,950

+ taxes & licensing

J & J Auto Sales

204-728-4040

2022 Chrysler Pacifica

2022 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring L C.Start, Fully Loaded

2022 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring L C.Start, Fully Loaded

Location

J & J Auto Sales

110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3

204-728-4040

$45,950

+ taxes & licensing

50,077KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9739672
  • Stock #: J23009
  • VIN: 2C4RC1BG0NR106752

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 50,077 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

9 Speed Automatic

J & J Auto Sales

J & J Auto Sales

110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3

204-728-XXXX

204-728-4040

