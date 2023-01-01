$45,950+ tax & licensing
$45,950
+ taxes & licensing
2022 Chrysler Pacifica
Touring L C.Start, Fully Loaded
Location
110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3
50,077KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9739672
- Stock #: J23009
- VIN: 2C4RC1BG0NR106752
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 50,077 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
