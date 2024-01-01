Menu
Adventure Awaits in the Rugged and Versatile 2022 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend!

Powered by a robust 1.5L EcoBoost engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, this SUV is ready to tackle any journey. With its 4x4 drivetrain and innovative G.O.A.T. Modes (Go Over Any Terrain) including Normal, ECO, Sport, Slippery, and Sand, youll conquer any landscape with ease! 

Inside, enjoy versatile cargo space with a 60/40 split rear seat, complemented by cargo tie-down carabiner hooks and loops to keep your gear secure. The liftgate flood lights illuminate your nighttime adventures, ensuring youre ready for anything that comes your way. Dont forget about the heated front seats, which ensure an even more luxurious ride.

Stay connected and entertained with a 6-speaker sound system delivering great audio quality. FordPass Connect allows easy access to vehicle features, while Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility keep you seamlessly integrated. The 4.2-inch instrument cluster provides essential information at a glance, and multiple smart-charging USB ports and 12V powerpoints keep your devices powered up for the journey ahead.

Plus, the Easy Fuel Capless fuel filler makes refueling a breeze, and steering wheel controls add convenience for your drives. Get ready to explore with the 2022 Ford Bronco Sportwhere adventure and versatility meet! 

Includes balance of Ford comprehensive warranty until April 2025 or 60,000km and powertrain warranty until April 2027 or 100,000km

At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471.

2022 Ford Bronco Sport

48,233 KM

Details Description

$32,000

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Bronco Sport

4x4

11909918

2022 Ford Bronco Sport

4x4

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

$32,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
48,233KM
VIN 3FMCR9B68NRD60337

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # ADS-977
  • Mileage 48,233 KM

Vehicle Description

Adventure Awaits in the Rugged and Versatile 2022 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend!
Powered by a robust 1.5L EcoBoost engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, this SUV is ready to tackle any journey. With its 4x4 drivetrain and innovative G.O.A.T. Modes (Go Over Any Terrain) including Normal, ECO, Sport, Slippery, and Sand, youll conquer any landscape with ease!
Inside, enjoy versatile cargo space with a 60/40 split rear seat, complemented by cargo tie-down carabiner hooks and loops to keep your gear secure. The liftgate flood lights illuminate your nighttime adventures, ensuring youre ready for anything that comes your way. Don't forget about the heated front seats, which ensure an even more luxurious ride.
Stay connected and entertained with a 6-speaker sound system delivering great audio quality. FordPass Connect allows easy access to vehicle features, while Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility keep you seamlessly integrated. The 4.2-inch instrument cluster provides essential information at a glance, and multiple smart-charging USB ports and 12V powerpoints keep your devices powered up for the journey ahead.

Plus, the Easy Fuel Capless fuel filler makes refueling a breeze, and steering wheel controls add convenience for your drives. Get ready to explore with the 2022 Ford Bronco Sportwhere adventure and versatility meet!
Includes balance of Ford comprehensive warranty until April 2025 or 60,000km and powertrain warranty until April 2027 or 100,000km
"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

$32,000

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

2022 Ford Bronco Sport