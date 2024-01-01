Menu
2022 Ford Bronco Sport

63,668 KM

Details Features

$33,500

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Bronco Sport

BIG BEND

11943648

2022 Ford Bronco Sport

BIG BEND

Location

Zorzos Auto Sales

1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4

204-717-9990

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
63,668KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FMCR9B69NRE04412

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 63,668 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Zorzos Auto Sales

Zorzos Auto Sales

1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4

204-717-9990

$33,500

+ taxes & licensing

2022 Ford Bronco Sport