$33,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2022 Ford Bronco Sport
BIG BEND
2022 Ford Bronco Sport
BIG BEND
Location
Zorzos Auto Sales
1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4
204-717-9990
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$33,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
63,668KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3FMCR9B69NRE04412
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 63,668 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Zorzos Auto Sales
2021 Kia Seltos EX 61,100 KM $29,200 + tax & lic
2022 Ford Edge SEL 63,516 KM $33,800 + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai Tucson Preferred w/Sun & Leather Package 67,407 KM $32,207 + tax & lic
Email Zorzos Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Zorzos Auto Sales
1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4
Call Dealer
204-717-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$33,500
+ taxes & licensing
Zorzos Auto Sales
204-717-9990
2022 Ford Bronco Sport