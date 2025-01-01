$35,000+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford Bronco Sport
BADLANDS
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
$35,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
55,539KM
VIN 3FMCR9D95NRD70511
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Brown
- Stock # ADS-1072
- Mileage 55,539 KM
