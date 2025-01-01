Menu
2022 Ford Bronco Sport

55,539 KM

$35,000

+ taxes & licensing
12584150

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

Used
55,539KM
VIN 3FMCR9D95NRD70511

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Stock # ADS-1072
  • Mileage 55,539 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

2022 Ford Bronco Sport