Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Ford Bronco Sport

42,886 KM

Details

$28,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Ford Bronco Sport

4x4

Watch This Vehicle
12926870

2022 Ford Bronco Sport

4x4

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

Contact Seller

$28,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
42,886KM
VIN 3FMCR9B61NRD54847

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Stock # ADS-1133
  • Mileage 42,886 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Used 2022 Ford Bronco Sport 4x4 for sale in Brandon, MB
2022 Ford Bronco Sport 4x4 42,886 KM $28,500 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chrysler 200 Limited for sale in Brandon, MB
2016 Chrysler 200 Limited 93,763 KM $14,250 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT AWD for sale in Brandon, MB
2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT AWD 25,927 KM $29,750 + tax & lic

Email Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

Call Dealer

204-717-XXXX

(click to show)

204-717-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

2022 Ford Bronco Sport