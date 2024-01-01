Menu
2022 Ford EcoSport

64,698 KM

Details

$22,000

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford EcoSport

SE

12046627

2022 Ford EcoSport

SE

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

$22,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
64,698KM
VIN MAJ6S3GL6NC472818

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Stock # ADS-997
  • Mileage 64,698 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

$22,000

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

2022 Ford EcoSport