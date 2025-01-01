Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Ford EcoSport

51,226 KM

Details

$24,000

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Ford EcoSport

Titanium

Watch This Vehicle
12804880

2022 Ford EcoSport

Titanium

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

Contact Seller

$24,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
51,226KM
VIN MAJ6S3KL3NC467180

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Stock # ADS-1102
  • Mileage 51,226 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Used 2023 Jeep Compass Limited 4WD for sale in Brandon, MB
2023 Jeep Compass Limited 4WD 24,025 KM $36,500 + tax & lic
Used 1986 Pontiac Fiero SE for sale in Brandon, MB
1986 Pontiac Fiero SE 50,024 KM $11,500 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Flex SEL AWD for sale in Brandon, MB
2017 Ford Flex SEL AWD 150,238 KM $18,500 + tax & lic

Email Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

Call Dealer

204-717-XXXX

(click to show)

204-717-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,000

+ taxes & licensing>

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

2022 Ford EcoSport