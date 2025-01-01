$24,000+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Ford EcoSport
Titanium
2022 Ford EcoSport
Titanium
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
$24,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
51,226KM
VIN MAJ6S3KL3NC467180
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Stock # ADS-1102
- Mileage 51,226 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
2023 Jeep Compass Limited 4WD 24,025 KM $36,500 + tax & lic
1986 Pontiac Fiero SE 50,024 KM $11,500 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Flex SEL AWD 150,238 KM $18,500 + tax & lic
Email Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
Call Dealer
204-717-XXXX(click to show)
$24,000
+ taxes & licensing>
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
204-717-5500
2022 Ford EcoSport