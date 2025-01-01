$31,500+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford Edge
Titanium
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
$31,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
101,755KM
VIN 2FMPK4K97NBA09307
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Interior Colour Black
- Stock # ADS-1103
- Mileage 101,755 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
