2022 Ford Escape
SE Hybrid
Location
Planet Kia
415 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7A 6Z2
204-725-2566
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 153,872 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 Ford Escape SE Hybrid – Now Available at Planet Kia in Brandon, Manitoba
Experience the perfect blend of efficiency and performance with the 2022 Ford Escape SE Hybrid. This innovative SUV is designed for modern drivers who value fuel efficiency, advanced technology, and dynamic performance—all in one stylish package.
Performance & Efficiency
- Hybrid Powertrain: Powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine paired with an electric motor, the Escape SE Hybrid delivers a responsive and agile performance while maximizing fuel economy.
- Smooth Driving Experience: Enjoy seamless transitions between electric and gasoline power, making every drive both economical and engaging.
Safety & Driver Assistance
- Advanced Safety Suite: Equipped with Ford Co-Pilot360, the Escape SE Hybrid includes features such as Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking, a Blind-Spot Information System, and a Lane-Keeping System.
- Enhanced Confidence: A rearview camera and other driver assistance technologies work together to provide a safer driving experience for you and your passengers.
Interior & Technology
- Modern Cabin: The thoughtfully designed interior offers comfortable seating and intuitive controls, ensuring that you stay connected and in command.
- Smart Connectivity: An easy-to-use touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration keeps your favorite apps and navigation tools right at your fingertips.
Exterior Design
- Bold & Aerodynamic: With sleek lines, a contemporary grille, and signature LED lighting, the 2022 Ford Escape SE Hybrid makes a striking impression on every road.
- Refined Style: Its modern design is both functional and stylish, perfect for the urban environment and beyond.
Visit Planet Kia in Brandon
Discover the innovation and efficiency of the 2022 Ford Escape SE Hybrid at Planet Kia in Brandon, Manitoba. Our dedicated team is ready to answer your questions, arrange a personalized test drive, and help you experience the future of hybrid driving.
Elevate your driving experience with the 2022 Ford Escape SE Hybrid—where smart technology meets eco-friendly performance.
