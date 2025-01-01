Menu
2022 Ford Escape SE Hybrid – Now Available at Planet Kia in Brandon, Manitoba

Experience the perfect blend of efficiency and performance with the 2022 Ford Escape SE Hybrid. This innovative SUV is designed for modern drivers who value fuel efficiency, advanced technology, and dynamic performance—all in one stylish package.

Performance & Efficiency

Hybrid Powertrain: Powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine paired with an electric motor, the Escape SE Hybrid delivers a responsive and agile performance while maximizing fuel economy.
Smooth Driving Experience: Enjoy seamless transitions between electric and gasoline power, making every drive both economical and engaging.

Safety & Driver Assistance

Advanced Safety Suite: Equipped with Ford Co-Pilot360, the Escape SE Hybrid includes features such as Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking, a Blind-Spot Information System, and a Lane-Keeping System.
Enhanced Confidence: A rearview camera and other driver assistance technologies work together to provide a safer driving experience for you and your passengers.

Interior & Technology

Modern Cabin: The thoughtfully designed interior offers comfortable seating and intuitive controls, ensuring that you stay connected and in command.
Smart Connectivity: An easy-to-use touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration keeps your favorite apps and navigation tools right at your fingertips.

Exterior Design

Bold & Aerodynamic: With sleek lines, a contemporary grille, and signature LED lighting, the 2022 Ford Escape SE Hybrid makes a striking impression on every road.
Refined Style: Its modern design is both functional and stylish, perfect for the urban environment and beyond.

Visit Planet Kia in Brandon

Discover the innovation and efficiency of the 2022 Ford Escape SE Hybrid at Planet Kia in Brandon, Manitoba. Our dedicated team is ready to answer your questions, arrange a personalized test drive, and help you experience the future of hybrid driving.

Elevate your driving experience with the 2022 Ford Escape SE Hybrid—where smart technology meets eco-friendly performance.

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 153,872 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

2022 Ford Escape