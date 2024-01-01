Menu
<strong>2022 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 5.0L V8</strong> <strong>Specifications:</strong> <ul> <li>Engine: 5.0L V8</li> <li>Transmission: 10-speed automatic</li> <li>Drivetrain: 4WD</li> <li>Bed Length: 5.5 ft</li> </ul> <strong>Features:</strong> <ul> <li>XTR 4x4</li> <li>SYNC 4 with 12 touchscreen</li> <li>Apple CarPlay and Android Auto</li> <li>Ford Co-Pilot360 (Pre-Collision Assist, Lane-Keeping System, Rearview Camera)</li> <li>Power tailgate with tailgate step</li> <li>LED headlights and fog lights</li> <li>20-inch aluminum wheels</li> <li>Cloth seats with power-adjustable driver seat</li> <li>Dual-zone automatic climate control</li> <li>Remote start system</li> <li>Trailer tow package</li> </ul> <strong>Condition:</strong> <ul> <li>One-owner vehicle</li> <li>No accidents</li> <li>Balance of factory warranty: 3 years / 60,000km (comprehensive) and 5 years / 100,000km (powertrain)</li> <li>Local</li> <li>Non-Smoker/No pets</li> </ul> <strong>Recent Services:</strong> <ul> <li>Synthetic Oil Change</li> <li>New Engine/Cabin Filters</li> <li>New Goodyear Wrangler Tires</li> </ul> The 2022 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew with a 5.0L V8 engine is a powerful and versatile full-size pickup that combines performance, comfort, and cutting-edge technology. Powered by Fords iconic 5.0L V8, this truck delivers impressive horsepower and torque, making it an excellent choice for towing, hauling, and off-road adventures. <span>No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next</span> <span>Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is As Expected when you visit. Thank You!</span>

