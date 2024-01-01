$51,495+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-150
XLT|5.0LV8|SuperCrew|4x4|TowPkg
2022 Ford F-150
XLT|5.0LV8|SuperCrew|4x4|TowPkg
Location
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
1-800-675-8367
$51,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
45,711KM
VIN 1FTFW1E55NKD14807
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Iconic Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black w/Medium Dark Slate
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 45,711 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 5.0L V8
The 2022 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew with a 5.0L V8 engine is a powerful and versatile full-size pickup that combines performance, comfort, and cutting-edge technology. Powered by Ford's iconic 5.0L V8, this truck delivers impressive horsepower and torque, making it an excellent choice for towing, hauling, and off-road adventures.
- Engine: 5.0L V8
- Transmission: 10-speed automatic
- Drivetrain: 4WD
- Bed Length: 5.5 ft
- XTR 4x4
- SYNC 4 with 12" touchscreen
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Ford Co-Pilot360 (Pre-Collision Assist, Lane-Keeping System, Rearview Camera)
- Power tailgate with tailgate step
- LED headlights and fog lights
- 20-inch aluminum wheels
- Cloth seats with power-adjustable driver seat
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- Remote start system
- Trailer tow package
- One-owner vehicle
- No accidents
- Balance of factory warranty: 3 years / 60,000km (comprehensive) and 5 years / 100,000km (powertrain)
- Local
- Non-Smoker/No pets
- Synthetic Oil Change
- New Engine/Cabin Filters
- New Goodyear Wrangler Tires
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
2022 Ford F-150