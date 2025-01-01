Menu
<p data-start=170 data-end=248>Smart, Versatile, and Built to Do It All </p><p data-start=250 data-end=682>Meet the truck thats redefining what it means to be capable the <span data-start=317 data-end=342>2022 Ford Maverick XL</span>! Compact, efficient, and packed with personality, this pickup blends everyday practicality with tough-truck attitude. Its bold design, signature Ford grille, and smartly sized frame make it perfect for city driving, while the <span data-start=572 data-end=592>durable FlexBed</span> system gives you all the versatility you need for work, play, or weekend projects .</p><p data-start=684 data-end=1131>Under the hood, the <span data-start=704 data-end=726>2.5L hybrid engine</span> delivers impressive power <em data-start=753 data-end=758>and</em> fuel efficiency so you can enjoy truck capability without the constant fuel stops. With <span data-start=852 data-end=871>smooth handling</span>, <span data-start=873 data-end=905>comfortable seating for five</span>, and a <span data-start=913 data-end=938>quiet, confident ride</span>, the Maverick XL proves that small can be mighty. Plus, with <span data-start=1000 data-end=1017>Apple CarPlay</span>, <span data-start=1019 data-end=1035>Android Auto</span>, and a <span data-start=1043 data-end=1072>large touchscreen display</span>, staying connected on the go has never been easier .</p><p> </p><p data-start=1133 data-end=1444>Whether youre hauling gear, heading to the lake, or commuting through the city, the <span data-start=1218 data-end=1238>Ford Maverick XL</span> has you covered . Its tough, efficient, and ready for whatever your day brings all wrapped up in a truck thats as fun to drive as it is functional. Built Ford Tough, made Maverick smart. </p><p>Includes balance of<font color=#000000> Ford </font>powertrain warranty until June 2027 or 100,000km.<o:p></o:p></p><p>At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471. <o:p></o:p></p><p data-start=1133 data-end=1444> </p><p>** This description was written by AI based on information provided about the vehicle. AI can sometimes produce incorrect information. Please confirm all details with the dealership.<o:p></o:p></p>

2022 Ford Maverick

31,999 KM

$33,500

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford Maverick

XL

13164215

2022 Ford Maverick

XL

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

$33,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
31,999KM
VIN 3FTTW8F98NRA67212

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D049
  • Mileage 31,999 KM

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

2022 Ford Maverick