$33,500+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford Maverick
XL
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
$33,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D049
- Mileage 31,999 KM
Vehicle Description
Smart, Versatile, and Built to Do It All
Meet the truck thats redefining what it means to be capable the 2022 Ford Maverick XL! Compact, efficient, and packed with personality, this pickup blends everyday practicality with tough-truck attitude. Its bold design, signature Ford grille, and smartly sized frame make it perfect for city driving, while the durable FlexBed system gives you all the versatility you need for work, play, or weekend projects .
Under the hood, the 2.5L hybrid engine delivers impressive power and fuel efficiency so you can enjoy truck capability without the constant fuel stops. With smooth handling, comfortable seating for five, and a quiet, confident ride, the Maverick XL proves that small can be mighty. Plus, with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a large touchscreen display, staying connected on the go has never been easier .
Whether youre hauling gear, heading to the lake, or commuting through the city, the Ford Maverick XL has you covered . Its tough, efficient, and ready for whatever your day brings all wrapped up in a truck thats as fun to drive as it is functional. Built Ford Tough, made Maverick smart.
Includes balance of Ford powertrain warranty until June 2027 or 100,000km.
"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."
** This description was written by AI based on information provided about the vehicle. AI can sometimes produce incorrect information. Please confirm all details with the dealership.
Vehicle Features
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
