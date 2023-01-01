$33,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Honda Civic
EX|Certified|HtdSeats|RmtStart|HtdSeats|Local
2022 Honda Civic
EX|Certified|HtdSeats|RmtStart|HtdSeats|Local
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
1-800-675-8367
$33,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
VIN 2HGFE2F37NH120603
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Lunar Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
The Honda Civic LX is a popular trim level of the Honda Civic, this one comes with a 7 year Honda Certified Warranty! which is a compact car known for its reliability, fuel efficiency, and practicality. While specific features can vary by model year, the LX trim typically represents a mid-range option, offering a good balance of features and affordability.
Engine: The Civic LX comes with a fuel-efficient four-cylinder engine.
Interior: It has a well-designed interior with comfortable seating, and it may include features like a touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and other technology features.
Safety Features: Honda is known for its commitment to safety, and the LX trim includes advanced safety features such as Honda Sensing, which encompasses technologies like collision mitigation braking, lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, and more.
Certified. Honda Certified Details:
* Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda
* 100 Point Inspection
* Exclusive finance rates on Certified Pre-Owned Honda models
* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty
* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week
* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first
Reviews:
* This generation of Civic attracted shoppers with Honda's reputation for safety and reliability, and many owners report that good looks, a thoughtful and handy interior, and plenty of feature content for the money helped seal the deal. Headlight performance is highly rated, a smooth and punchy performance from the turbocharged engine. Source: autoTRADER.ca
No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!
Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Convenience
Remote Starter
Comfort
Dual Zone Climate Control
Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Additional Features
FULLY EQUIPPED
Sun Roof
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
