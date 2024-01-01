$33,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Honda Civic
Sedan Touring|Local|Certified|LikeNew
2022 Honda Civic
Sedan Touring|Local|Certified|LikeNew
Location
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
1-800-675-8367
$33,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
12,723KM
VIN 2HGFE1F98NH005135
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 12,723 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 Honda Civic Touring
This 2022 Honda Civic Touring is a certified pre-owned vehicle, offering the peace of mind that comes with a thorough inspection and an certified pre-owned warranty. It's loaded with advanced technology, luxury features, and top-tier safety systems. With low kilometers and a spotless condition, this Civic Touring is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a reliable and stylish car.
No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!
Vehicle Details:
- Engine: 1.5L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder
- Transmission: Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT)
- Drivetrain: FWD
- Exterior Color: Platinum White Pearl
- Interior Color: Black Leather
Safety:
- Honda Sensing® Suite
- Collision Mitigation Braking System™
- Road Departure Mitigation System
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Lane Keeping Assist System
Comfort:
- Heated Front and Rear Seats
- Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
- Power Driver’s Seat with Lumbar Support
- Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel and Shift Knob
Entertainment:
- 9-Inch Display Audio with Navigation
- Bose Premium Sound System with 12 Speakers
- Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ Integration
- Wireless Phone Charger
Convenience:
- Smart Entry with Walk Away Auto Lock®
- Remote Engine Start
- Rearview Camera with Dynamic Guidelines
- Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
Seating and Cargo:
- 5-Passenger Seating
- 60/40 Split Fold-Down Rear Seatback
Warranty:
- Balance of Factory Comprehensive Warranty
- 7 Year/160,000km Certified Powertrain Warranty
