$33,403+ tax & licensing
2022 Honda Civic
Sedan Touring|Leather|Htd.Seats|Sunroof|RemoteStart
2022 Honda Civic
Sedan Touring|Leather|Htd.Seats|Sunroof|RemoteStart
Location
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
1-800-675-8367
$33,403
+ taxes & licensing
Used
36,094KM
VIN 2HGFE1F91NH006336
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Rallye Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 36,094 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified 2022 Honda Civic Touring
7 Year/160,000km Certified Warranty
Conditon:
Recent Services:
Exterior:
Interior:
Technology:
Safety and Driver Assistance:
Performance:
These features make the 2022 Honda Civic Touring a well-rounded and fully equipped compact sedan, appealing to those seeking luxury and advanced technology in their daily drive.
Honda Certified Pre-Owned Description:
Drive with confidence in this Honda Certified 2022 Honda Civic Touring. As part of the Honda Certified Pre-Owned Program, this vehicle has undergone a rigorous 182-point inspection by our factory-trained technicians, ensuring it meets Honda's high standards for quality and performance.
Honda Certified Benefits Include:
Every Honda Certified vehicle is thoroughly reconditioned using genuine Honda parts, ensuring it’s as close to new as possible. Take this opportunity to own a Honda with the assurance of quality and value that only a certified pre-owned vehicle can offer.
No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Forman Honda
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
Call Dealer
1-800-675-XXXX(click to show)
$33,403
+ taxes & licensing
Forman Honda
1-800-675-8367
2022 Honda Civic