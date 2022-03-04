$46,669+ tax & licensing
2022 Honda CR-V
TOURING|RARE|RESERVE TODAY|ARRIVING MAY
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 1,001 KM
Vehicle Description
We believe it is important to provide our customers with a personalized experience that stands out in every way. When you visit Forman Honda, you are welcomed by real professionals who are committed to providing exceptional service to every client.
Visit us today and let us help you find the new Honda vehicle that exceeds all of your needs. We have a complete inventory of new Honda SUVs like the Honda CR-V, Honda HR-V, Honda Pilot, and the new Honda Passport. Also we stock the very popular Honda Civic and Honda Accord We look forward to meeting you at Forman Honda today.
Vehicle Features
Security System
Power Door Locks
Map Lights
CENTRE CONSOLE
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Maintenance Minder system
Retractable cargo cover
audio
Door-pocket storage bins
WIRELESS CHARGING
perforated leather-trimmed seating surfaces
One-touch turn signals
3-Point Rear Seat Belts
Brake Assist
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Childproof rear door locks
Lower anchors and tethers for children (LATCH)
Hill start assist
Electronic brake-force distribution (EBD)
Roof Rails
Compact Spare Tire
Body-coloured door handles
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Intermittent rear window wiper/washer
Panoramic Moonroof
Rain-sensing windshield wipers
Front wiper de-icer
Remote Engine Start
Exterior temperature indicator
Drive-by-Wire Throttle System
MacPherson strut front suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
ECO Assist System
Continuously variable transmission (CVT)
HD Radio
REAR AIR VENTS
BEVERAGE HOLDERS
DOHC
7
6
TOURING
5
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel
Front and Rear
ECON mode button
Speed-Sensitive Volume Control (SVC)
Tilt and telescoping steering column
SiriusXM
FRONT AND REAR SPLASH GUARDS
Ventilated front disc/solid rear disc brakes
AUTO HIGH BEAM
HandsFreeLink-bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface
Direct Injection
Body-coloured heated power door mirrors with integrated turn signal indicators
Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) with Traction Control
Proximity key entry system with pushbutton start
Rear privacy-tinted glass
i-SRS airbag system (front)
Easy fold-down 60/40 split rear seatback
Real Time AWD with Intelligent Control System
1.5 litre
turbocharged 4-cylinder
Inline Block Heater
Dual-zone automatic climate control with air-filtration system
Side curtain airbags with rollover sensor system
SmartVent side airbags
Next-Generation Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Walk-away door lock
Front passenger’s seat with 4-way power adjustment
Capless fueling system
Folding door mirrors
Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) with automatic brake hold
Power-assisted
Rear-seat heater ducts
Heated rear seats (outboard positions only)
Power tailgate with programmable height Hands-free access
LED headlights (High and low beam) With auto-on/off
Driver's seat with 12-way power adjustment including 4-way power lumbar support
Steering wheel-mounted controls (cruise control
telephone and Multi-Information Display)
All-season tires P235/55 R19 101H
Front passenger's seatback pocket
Conversation mirror with sunglasses holder
331-watt AM/FM Premium audio system with MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability and 9 speakers including subwoofer
Ambient lighting (front door handles)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW) system (HS)
Power windows with auto-up/down driver's window
Rear Cross Traffic Monitor system
Blind Spot Information (BSI) system
Idle-stop
Driver attention monitor
Lane Departure Warning (LDW) system (HS)
Dual exhaust with chrome finisher
Colour TFT centre meter display with Driver Information Interface
Instrument panel trim finish woodgrain
Adjustable cargo floor height (2 levels)
Rear-seat centre armrest with cupholders
Motion-Adaptive Electric Power-Assisted Rack-and-Pinion Steering (EPS)
3-point height-adjustable seat belts with front automatic tensioning system
Active shutter grill
Cargo area tie-down anchors (4)
Driver's and front passenger's vanity mirrors Illuminated
Multi-angle rearview camera3with dynamic guidelines
Siri Eyes Free compatibility3
16 valve
5 Next Generation Including Navigation3
Driver’s seat position memory
5-LED fog lights
12-volt power outlets (Front console: 1; cargo area: 1)
2 Front USB charge/data port(s)5
Rear USB ports5
Towing capacity2 (kg) Available 680
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) (HS)
Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) system(HS)
Lane Keeping Assist System3(LKAS) (HS)
Wi-Fi tethering 5
Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Low-Speed Follow (HS)
Apple CarPlay 3
5/ Android Auto 3
HondaLink Assist Automatic Emergency Response System3
Tire Pressure Monitoring System(TPMS)
Bluetooth Streaming Audio3
HomeLink remote system8
7-inch Display Audio System3with Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System and bilingual Voice Recognition
7-inch Display Audio System3 with HondaLink3
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7