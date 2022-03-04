2022 Honda CR-V

$46,669 + taxes & licensing 1 , 0 0 1 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8613407

8613407 Stock #: INC22CRVTOURWHT

INC22CRVTOURWHT VIN: 2HKRW2H94NH216366

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 1,001 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Power Door Locks Map Lights CENTRE CONSOLE HEATED FRONT SEATS Rear Window Defroster Floor mats Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Immobilizer theft-deterrent system Leather-wrapped shift knob Maintenance Minder system Retractable cargo cover audio Door-pocket storage bins WIRELESS CHARGING perforated leather-trimmed seating surfaces One-touch turn signals Safety 3-Point Rear Seat Belts Brake Assist 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) Childproof rear door locks Lower anchors and tethers for children (LATCH) Hill start assist Electronic brake-force distribution (EBD) Exterior Roof Rails Compact Spare Tire Body-coloured door handles Variable intermittent windshield wipers Intermittent rear window wiper/washer Panoramic Moonroof Rain-sensing windshield wipers Front wiper de-icer Convenience Remote Engine Start Exterior temperature indicator Mechanical Drive-by-Wire Throttle System MacPherson strut front suspension Multi-link rear suspension ECO Assist System Continuously variable transmission (CVT) Media / Nav / Comm HD Radio Additional Features REAR AIR VENTS BEVERAGE HOLDERS DOHC 7 6 TOURING 5 LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel Front and Rear ECON mode button Speed-Sensitive Volume Control (SVC) Tilt and telescoping steering column SiriusXM FRONT AND REAR SPLASH GUARDS Ventilated front disc/solid rear disc brakes AUTO HIGH BEAM HandsFreeLink-bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface Direct Injection Body-coloured heated power door mirrors with integrated turn signal indicators Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) with Traction Control Proximity key entry system with pushbutton start Rear privacy-tinted glass i-SRS airbag system (front) Easy fold-down 60/40 split rear seatback Real Time AWD with Intelligent Control System 1.5 litre turbocharged 4-cylinder Inline Block Heater Dual-zone automatic climate control with air-filtration system Side curtain airbags with rollover sensor system SmartVent side airbags Next-Generation Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure Walk-away door lock Front passenger’s seat with 4-way power adjustment Capless fueling system Folding door mirrors Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) with automatic brake hold Power-assisted Rear-seat heater ducts Heated rear seats (outboard positions only) Power tailgate with programmable height Hands-free access LED headlights (High and low beam) With auto-on/off Driver's seat with 12-way power adjustment including 4-way power lumbar support Steering wheel-mounted controls (cruise control telephone and Multi-Information Display) All-season tires P235/55 R19 101H Front passenger's seatback pocket Conversation mirror with sunglasses holder 331-watt AM/FM Premium audio system with MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability and 9 speakers including subwoofer Ambient lighting (front door handles) Forward Collision Warning (FCW) system (HS) Power windows with auto-up/down driver's window Rear Cross Traffic Monitor system Blind Spot Information (BSI) system Idle-stop Driver attention monitor Lane Departure Warning (LDW) system (HS) Dual exhaust with chrome finisher Colour TFT centre meter display with Driver Information Interface Instrument panel trim finish woodgrain Adjustable cargo floor height (2 levels) Rear-seat centre armrest with cupholders Motion-Adaptive Electric Power-Assisted Rack-and-Pinion Steering (EPS) 3-point height-adjustable seat belts with front automatic tensioning system Active shutter grill Cargo area tie-down anchors (4) Driver's and front passenger's vanity mirrors Illuminated Multi-angle rearview camera3with dynamic guidelines Siri Eyes Free compatibility3 16 valve 5 Next Generation Including Navigation3 Driver’s seat position memory 5-LED fog lights 12-volt power outlets (Front console: 1; cargo area: 1) 2 Front USB charge/data port(s)5 Rear USB ports5 Towing capacity2 (kg) Available 680 Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) (HS) Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) system(HS) Lane Keeping Assist System3(LKAS) (HS) Wi-Fi tethering 5 Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Low-Speed Follow (HS) Apple CarPlay 3 5/ Android Auto 3 HondaLink Assist Automatic Emergency Response System3 Tire Pressure Monitoring System(TPMS) Bluetooth Streaming Audio3 HomeLink remote system8 7-inch Display Audio System3with Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System and bilingual Voice Recognition 7-inch Display Audio System3 with HondaLink3

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.