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2022 Honda NVA110N (NAVI)

4 KM

Details

$2,350

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Honda NVA110N (NAVI)

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14267042

2022 Honda NVA110N (NAVI)

-

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

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Contact Seller

$2,350

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
4KM
VIN 3H1JK0720ND000747

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Mileage 4 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

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204-717-XXXX

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204-717-5500

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$2,350

+ taxes & licensing>

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

2022 Honda NVA110N (NAVI)