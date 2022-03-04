2022 Honda Pilot

$59,600 + taxes & licensing 1 , 0 0 1 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8613410

Stock #: INC22PILTOUR7P

VIN: 5FNYF6H61NB504112

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 1,001 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System HEATED FRONT SEATS Rear Window Defroster Floor mats Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Immobilizer theft-deterrent system Maintenance Minder system audio WIRELESS CHARGING One-touch turn signals Safety 3-Point Rear Seat Belts Brake Assist 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) Childproof rear door locks Lower anchors and tethers for children (LATCH) Hill start assist Electronic brake-force distribution (EBD) Exterior Roof Rails LED Taillights Variable intermittent windshield wipers Intermittent rear window wiper/washer Panoramic Moonroof Rain-sensing windshield wipers Acoustic windshield Front wiper de-icer Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER MacPherson strut front suspension Active noise cancellation (ANC) ECO Assist System Variable Cylinder Management (VCM) Battery management system Convenience Remote Engine Starter Exterior temperature indicator Seating Ventilated Front Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Streaming Audio HD Radio Additional Features Telephone SOHC LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS Multi-link independent rear suspension HomeLink remote system MP3/auxiliary input jack Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel 115-Volt Power Outlet Driver's Seat Position Memory Trailer stability assist ECON mode button Speed-Sensitive Volume Control (SVC) HondaLink LED Fog Lights Steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters Tilt and telescoping steering column SiriusXM FRONT AND REAR SPLASH GUARDS Ventilated front disc/solid rear disc brakes AUTO HIGH BEAM Siri Eyes Free compatibility HDMI (High-Definition Multimedia Interface) input jack HondaLink Assist automatic emergency response system Electronic gear selector HondaLink subscription services AT&T Wi-Fi hotspot CabinControl app Wi-Fi tethering Direct Injection Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) with Traction Control One-touch power moonroof with tilt feature Proximity key entry system with pushbutton start Multi-angle rearview camera with dynamic guidelines Rear privacy-tinted glass Apple CarPlay / Android Auto SmartVent side airbags Next-Generation Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure Walk-away door lock Mirror-integrated LED turn signal indicators 7" colour TFT centre meter display with Driver Information Interface Power-assisted Display Audio System Including Navigation Memory-linked side mirrors with reverse gear tilt-down Advanced Rear Entertainment System with 10.2-inch high-resolution WSVGA (1024x600) screen Blu-ray player and embedded streaming media apps Tri-zone automatic climate control with air-filtration system Steering wheel-mounted controls (cruise control Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) with tire fill assist Front 3-point seat belts with automatic tensioning system Electric power-assisted rack-and-pinion steering (EPS) Conversation mirror with sunglasses holder CabinTalk in-car PA 3.5-litre 24-valve i-VTEC V6 Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) (HS) Forward Collision Warning (FCW) system (HS) Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) (HS) Body-coloured Front and Rear Parking Sensors 20" aluminum-alloy wheels Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) (HS) Auto-dimming Power Folding Side Mirrors Heated Second-row Captain's Chairs LED headlights with auto-on/off (High and low beam) Advanced front airbag system Three-row side curtain airbags with rollover sensor system One-touch Second Row Seats Auto-levelling Front Headlights Sliding and Reclining Second-row Captain's Chairs TOURING 7 PASSENGER Intelligent Traction Management System Intelligent Variable Torque Management (i-VTM4) AWD system Rear Cross Traffic Monitor system Blind Spot Information (BSI) system Idle-stop Driver’s seat with 10-way power adjustment including power lumbar support HandsFreeLink-bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface with steering-wheel mounted controls Passenger’s seat with 4-way power adjustment USB device connector (4) Agile Handle Assist 9-speed automatic transmission with Grade Logic Control Driver’s and front passenger’s vanity mirrors Illuminated Cargo area tie-down anchors (4) Amplitude Reactive Dampers Navi-based Compass multi-information display) Power windows with auto-up/down driver and passenger window 12-volt power outlets (3) AdjustableDriver's seat armrest Second-row automatic HVAC controls Second- and third-row heater ducts Reversible cargo lid 60/40 split-folding third-row seat Spare tire T165/80 D17 Front grille bar Chrome Integrated second-row sunshades Driver's and front passenger's seatback and device pockets Active Control Engine Mount (ACM) system Heated power side mirrors With painted black base Power tailgate Hands-free access Body-coloured door handles Chrome All-season tires P245/50 R20 102H Passenger seat armrest Adjustable Acoustic glass (front doors) Bleu Ambient lighting Second-row passenger armrest Road Departure Mitigation(RDM) system (HS) Lane Departure Warning3(LDW) system (HS) Display Audio System3with Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System and bilingual Voice Recognition SMS text message/ E-mail function 600-watt AM/FM/CD Premium audio system with MP3/Windows MediaAudio playback capability and 11 speakers including subwoofer and 5.1 Surround Sound How much Farther" app7

