2022 Honda Pilot
TOURING 7 PASSENGER|RESERVE TODAY|ARRIVING MAY
Location
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
1-800-675-8367
1,001KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8613410
- Stock #: INC22PILTOUR7P
- VIN: 5FNYF6H61NB504112
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 1,001 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Security System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Maintenance Minder system
audio
WIRELESS CHARGING
One-touch turn signals
3-Point Rear Seat Belts
Brake Assist
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Childproof rear door locks
Lower anchors and tethers for children (LATCH)
Hill start assist
Electronic brake-force distribution (EBD)
Roof Rails
LED Taillights
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Intermittent rear window wiper/washer
Panoramic Moonroof
Rain-sensing windshield wipers
Acoustic windshield
Front wiper de-icer
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
MacPherson strut front suspension
Active noise cancellation (ANC)
ECO Assist System
Variable Cylinder Management (VCM)
Battery management system
Remote Engine Starter
Exterior temperature indicator
Ventilated Front Seats
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
HD Radio
Telephone
SOHC
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Multi-link independent rear suspension
HomeLink remote system
MP3/auxiliary input jack
Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel
115-Volt Power Outlet
Driver's Seat Position Memory
Trailer stability assist
ECON mode button
Speed-Sensitive Volume Control (SVC)
HondaLink
LED Fog Lights
Steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters
Tilt and telescoping steering column
SiriusXM
FRONT AND REAR SPLASH GUARDS
Ventilated front disc/solid rear disc brakes
AUTO HIGH BEAM
Siri Eyes Free compatibility
HDMI (High-Definition Multimedia Interface) input jack
HondaLink Assist automatic emergency response system
Electronic gear selector
HondaLink subscription services
AT&T Wi-Fi hotspot
CabinControl app
Wi-Fi tethering
Direct Injection
Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) with Traction Control
One-touch power moonroof with tilt feature
Proximity key entry system with pushbutton start
Multi-angle rearview camera with dynamic guidelines
Rear privacy-tinted glass
Apple CarPlay / Android Auto
SmartVent side airbags
Next-Generation Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Walk-away door lock
Mirror-integrated LED turn signal indicators
7" colour TFT centre meter display with Driver Information Interface
Power-assisted
Display Audio System Including Navigation
Memory-linked side mirrors with reverse gear tilt-down
Advanced Rear Entertainment System with 10.2-inch
high-resolution WSVGA (1024x600) screen
Blu-ray player and embedded streaming media apps
Tri-zone automatic climate control with air-filtration system
Steering wheel-mounted controls (cruise control
Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) with tire fill assist
Front 3-point seat belts with automatic tensioning system
Electric power-assisted rack-and-pinion steering (EPS)
Conversation mirror with sunglasses holder
CabinTalk in-car PA
3.5-litre
24-valve
i-VTEC V6
Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) (HS)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW) system (HS)
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) (HS)
Body-coloured Front and Rear Parking Sensors
20" aluminum-alloy wheels
Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) (HS)
Auto-dimming Power Folding Side Mirrors
Heated Second-row Captain's Chairs
LED headlights with auto-on/off (High and low beam)
Advanced front airbag system
Three-row side curtain airbags with rollover sensor system
One-touch Second Row Seats
Auto-levelling Front Headlights
Sliding and Reclining Second-row Captain's Chairs
TOURING 7 PASSENGER
Intelligent Traction Management System
Intelligent Variable Torque Management (i-VTM4) AWD system
Rear Cross Traffic Monitor system
Blind Spot Information (BSI) system
Idle-stop
Driver’s seat with 10-way power adjustment including power lumbar support
HandsFreeLink-bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface with steering-wheel mounted controls
Passenger’s seat with 4-way power adjustment
USB device connector (4)
Agile Handle Assist
9-speed automatic transmission with Grade Logic Control
Driver’s and front passenger’s vanity mirrors Illuminated
Cargo area tie-down anchors (4)
Amplitude Reactive Dampers
Navi-based Compass
multi-information display)
Power windows with auto-up/down driver and passenger window
12-volt power outlets (3)
AdjustableDriver's seat armrest
Second-row automatic HVAC controls
Second- and third-row heater ducts
Reversible cargo lid
60/40 split-folding third-row seat
Spare tire T165/80 D17
Front grille bar Chrome
Integrated second-row sunshades
Driver's and front passenger's seatback and device pockets
Active Control Engine Mount (ACM) system
Heated power side mirrors With painted black base
Power tailgate Hands-free access
Body-coloured door handles Chrome
All-season tires P245/50 R20 102H
Passenger seat armrest Adjustable
Acoustic glass (front doors)
Bleu Ambient lighting
Second-row passenger armrest
Road Departure Mitigation(RDM) system (HS)
Lane Departure Warning3(LDW) system (HS)
Display Audio System3with Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System and bilingual Voice Recognition
SMS text message/ E-mail function
600-watt AM/FM/CD Premium audio system with MP3/Windows MediaAudio playback capability and 11 speakers including subwoofer and 5.1 Surround Sound
How much Farther" app7
