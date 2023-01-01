$55,995+ tax & licensing
$55,995
+ taxes & licensing
2022 Honda Ridgeline
Touring|Certified|Htd/CldLthr|RmtStart|HtdWheel
Location
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
$55,995
+ taxes & licensing
23,048KM
Used
- Stock #: U11868
- VIN: 5FPYK3F70NB502218
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Radiant Red Metallic II
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 23,048 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Safety
Traction Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rearview Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
XM Radio
Convenience
Remote Starter
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Interior
Navigation System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Comfort
Dual Zone Climate Control
Additional Features
FULLY EQUIPPED
Sun Roof
Rear Heating
USB port
Heated Back Seats
