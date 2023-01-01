Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Honda Ridgeline

23,048 KM

Details Description Features

$55,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$55,995

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

Contact Seller
2022 Honda Ridgeline

2022 Honda Ridgeline

Touring|Certified|Htd/CldLthr|RmtStart|HtdWheel

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Honda Ridgeline

Touring|Certified|Htd/CldLthr|RmtStart|HtdWheel

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

  1. 10230980
  2. 10230980
  3. 10230980
  4. 10230980
  5. 10230980
  6. 10230980
  7. 10230980
  8. 10230980
  9. 10230980
  10. 10230980
  11. 10230980
  12. 10230980
  13. 10230980
  14. 10230980
  15. 10230980
  16. 10230980
  17. 10230980
  18. 10230980
  19. 10230980
  20. 10230980
  21. 10230980
  22. 10230980
  23. 10230980
  24. 10230980
  25. 10230980
  26. 10230980
  27. 10230980
  28. 10230980
  29. 10230980
Contact Seller

$55,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
23,048KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10230980
  • Stock #: U11868
  • VIN: 5FPYK3F70NB502218

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Radiant Red Metallic II
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # U11868
  • Mileage 23,048 KM

Vehicle Description

Forman Mazda is a family owned Company. Forman Mazda's reputation for honesty, integrity, and top-quality Mazda products, Forman Mazda has grown to be Brandon's premier source for Mazda vehicles and a variety of high-quality pre-owned vehicles. We believe it is important to provide our customers with a personalized experience that stands out in every way. Also all Mazda owners receive one of a kind unlimited mileage warranty.





When you visit Forman Mazda, you are welcomed by real professionals who are committed to providing exceptional service to every client. 





Visit us today and let us help you find the new Mazda vehicle that exceeds all of your needs. We have a complete inventory of new Mazda SUVs like the Mazda CX-5, Mazda Cx-9, and the new Mazda CX-30 and Cars like the Mazda 3 and Mazda 6. We look forward to meeting you at Forman Mazda today. 



Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Safety

Traction Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rearview Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

XM Radio

Convenience

Remote Starter

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats

Interior

Navigation System
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Additional Features

FULLY EQUIPPED
Sun Roof
Rear Heating
USB port
Heated Back Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Forman Honda

2020 Honda Odyssey E...
 53,427 KM
$46,510 + tax & lic
2018 Honda CR-V EX|H...
 68,223 KM
$33,995 + tax & lic
2021 Mazda CX-5 GS|H...
 57,646 KM
$37,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Forman Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

Call Dealer

1-800-675-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-675-8367

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory