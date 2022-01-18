$57,233+ tax & licensing
$57,233
+ taxes & licensing
2022 Honda Ridgeline
Black Edition
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
1,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8149372
- Stock #: T22A
- VIN: 5FPYK3F89NB501531
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Black/Red Stitching
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 1,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Security System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Maintenance Minder system
audio
Door-pocket storage bins
Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces
WIRELESS CHARGING
One-touch turn signals
3-Point Rear Seat Belts
Brake Assist
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Childproof rear door locks
Lower anchors and tethers for children (LATCH)
Hill start assist
Electronic brake-force distribution (EBD)
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
MacPherson strut front suspension
Active noise cancellation (ANC)
ECO Assist System
Variable Cylinder Management (VCM)
Battery management system
Remote Engine Starter
Exterior temperature indicator
LED Taillights
Body-coloured door handles
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Rain-sensing windshield wipers
Front wiper de-icer
Ventilated Front Seats
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
HD Radio
REAR AIR VENTS
2
Power Folding Mirrors
Telephone
Red
dual-action tailgate
SOHC
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Dual-stage
Multi-link independent rear suspension
HomeLink remote system
MP3/auxiliary input jack
4
Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel
Trailer stability assist
Acoustic windshield
Perforated
Adjustable
ECON mode button
Speed-Sensitive Volume Control (SVC)
Illuminated
LED Fog Lights
Tilt and telescoping steering column
SiriusXM
FRONT AND REAR SPLASH GUARDS
Ventilated front disc/solid rear disc brakes
Black Edition
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
AUTO HIGH BEAM
Auto-Dimming Side Mirrors
Siri Eyes Free compatibility
Power Tailgate Lock
HondaLink Assist automatic emergency response system
truck-bed audio system
SMS text message/E-mail function
USB device connector
Electronic gear selector
Wi-Fi tethering
Direct Injection
Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) with Traction Control
One-touch power moonroof with tilt feature
Proximity key entry system with pushbutton start
Multi-angle rearview camera with dynamic guidelines
Rear privacy-tinted glass
Side curtain airbags with rollover sensor system
SmartVent side airbags
Next-Generation Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Display Audio System with HondaLink
Walk-away door lock
Mirror-integrated LED turn signal indicators
Capless fueling system
Driver’s and front passenger’s vanity mirrors
Power-assisted
Heated rear seats (outboard positions only)
Memory-linked side mirrors with reverse gear tilt-down
Tri-zone automatic climate control with air-filtration system
Steering wheel-mounted controls (cruise control
Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) with tire fill assist
Front 3-point seat belts with automatic tensioning system
Steering wheel turns
Electric power-assisted rack-and-pinion steering (EPS)
Conversation mirror with sunglasses holder
3.5-litre
24-valve
i-VTEC V6
Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) (HS)
Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) system (HS)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW) system (HS)
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) (HS)
Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) (HS)
Intelligent Variable Torque Management (i-VTM4) AWD system
12-volt power outlets
Rear-seat centre armrest
Rear Cross Traffic Monitor system
Blind Spot Information (BSI) system
Idle-stop
Dual exhaust with chrome finishers
Intelligent Traction Management System (Snow/Sand/Mud)
Black heated power door mirrors
Lane Departure Warning (LDW) system (HS)
Driver’s seat with 10-way power adjustment including power lumbar support
Projector-beam LED headlights (low beam) with auto-on/off
HandsFreeLink-bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface with steering-wheel mounted controls
Passenger’s seat with 4-way power adjustment
150W/400W truck-bed power outlet
60/40 lift-up rear seat with underseat storage
door pocket
cupholders)
Available 5
Agile Handle Assist
Reflector-beam halogen headlights (high beam)
In-Bed Trunk
9-speed automatic transmission with Grade Logic Control
Including Navigation
multi-information display)
Power windows with auto-up/down driver and passenger window
All-season tires P245/60 R18 105H
Passenger seat armrest
Active Control Engine Mount (ACM) system
Stabilizer bars – front/rear 25/26.5 mm
18'' aluminum-alloy wheels
Driver’s seat and mirror position memory
multiple-threshold front airbags (i-SRS)
Pre-wired for trailer brake controller
Power sliding rear cabin window
4.2'' colour TFT centre meter display with Driver Information Interface
Final drive ratio 4.33
Driver’s and front passenger’s seatback pockets
Heavy-duty radiator with dual variable speed fans
Ambient lighting (footwell
Heavy-duty automatic-transmission cooler
000 lbs Towing capacity
Spare tire T165/90 R17
lock-to-lock 3.04
Driver’s seat armrest
Wired for 7-pin trailer connection
Front grille bar Gloss black
Heavy-duty tie-down cleats
Display Audio System with Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System 3
8 and bilingual Voice Recognition
540-watt AM/FM Premium audio system with MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability and 8 speakers including subwoofer
Integrated bed lights with auto-off timer LED
Bumper skid garnish Black
