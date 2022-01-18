2022 Honda Ridgeline...

$57,233 + taxes & licensing 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8149372

8149372 Stock #: T22A

T22A VIN: 5FPYK3F89NB501531

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl

Interior Colour Black/Red Stitching

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 1,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System HEATED FRONT SEATS Rear Window Defroster Floor mats Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Immobilizer theft-deterrent system Maintenance Minder system audio Door-pocket storage bins Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces WIRELESS CHARGING One-touch turn signals Safety 3-Point Rear Seat Belts Brake Assist 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) Childproof rear door locks Lower anchors and tethers for children (LATCH) Hill start assist Electronic brake-force distribution (EBD) FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER MacPherson strut front suspension Active noise cancellation (ANC) ECO Assist System Variable Cylinder Management (VCM) Battery management system Convenience Remote Engine Starter Exterior temperature indicator Exterior LED Taillights Body-coloured door handles Variable intermittent windshield wipers Rain-sensing windshield wipers Front wiper de-icer Seating Ventilated Front Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Streaming Audio HD Radio Additional Features REAR AIR VENTS 2 Power Folding Mirrors Telephone Red dual-action tailgate SOHC LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS Dual-stage Multi-link independent rear suspension HomeLink remote system MP3/auxiliary input jack 4 Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel Trailer stability assist Acoustic windshield Perforated Adjustable ECON mode button Speed-Sensitive Volume Control (SVC) Illuminated LED Fog Lights Tilt and telescoping steering column SiriusXM FRONT AND REAR SPLASH GUARDS Ventilated front disc/solid rear disc brakes Black Edition Apple CarPlay/Android Auto AUTO HIGH BEAM Auto-Dimming Side Mirrors Siri Eyes Free compatibility Power Tailgate Lock HondaLink Assist automatic emergency response system truck-bed audio system SMS text message/E-mail function USB device connector Electronic gear selector Wi-Fi tethering Direct Injection Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) with Traction Control One-touch power moonroof with tilt feature Proximity key entry system with pushbutton start Multi-angle rearview camera with dynamic guidelines Rear privacy-tinted glass Side curtain airbags with rollover sensor system SmartVent side airbags Next-Generation Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure Display Audio System with HondaLink Walk-away door lock Mirror-integrated LED turn signal indicators Capless fueling system Driver’s and front passenger’s vanity mirrors Power-assisted Heated rear seats (outboard positions only) Memory-linked side mirrors with reverse gear tilt-down Tri-zone automatic climate control with air-filtration system Steering wheel-mounted controls (cruise control Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) with tire fill assist Front 3-point seat belts with automatic tensioning system Steering wheel turns Electric power-assisted rack-and-pinion steering (EPS) Conversation mirror with sunglasses holder 3.5-litre 24-valve i-VTEC V6 Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) (HS) Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) system (HS) Forward Collision Warning (FCW) system (HS) Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) (HS) Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) (HS) Intelligent Variable Torque Management (i-VTM4) AWD system 12-volt power outlets Rear-seat centre armrest Rear Cross Traffic Monitor system Blind Spot Information (BSI) system Idle-stop Dual exhaust with chrome finishers Intelligent Traction Management System (Snow/Sand/Mud) Black heated power door mirrors Lane Departure Warning (LDW) system (HS) Driver’s seat with 10-way power adjustment including power lumbar support Projector-beam LED headlights (low beam) with auto-on/off HandsFreeLink-bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface with steering-wheel mounted controls Passenger’s seat with 4-way power adjustment 150W/400W truck-bed power outlet 60/40 lift-up rear seat with underseat storage door pocket cupholders) Available 5 Agile Handle Assist Reflector-beam halogen headlights (high beam) In-Bed Trunk 9-speed automatic transmission with Grade Logic Control Including Navigation multi-information display) Power windows with auto-up/down driver and passenger window All-season tires P245/60 R18 105H Passenger seat armrest Active Control Engine Mount (ACM) system Stabilizer bars – front/rear 25/26.5 mm 18'' aluminum-alloy wheels Driver’s seat and mirror position memory multiple-threshold front airbags (i-SRS) Pre-wired for trailer brake controller Power sliding rear cabin window 4.2'' colour TFT centre meter display with Driver Information Interface Final drive ratio 4.33 Driver’s and front passenger’s seatback pockets Heavy-duty radiator with dual variable speed fans Ambient lighting (footwell Heavy-duty automatic-transmission cooler 000 lbs Towing capacity Spare tire T165/90 R17 lock-to-lock 3.04 Driver’s seat armrest Wired for 7-pin trailer connection Front grille bar Gloss black Heavy-duty tie-down cleats Display Audio System with Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System 3 8 and bilingual Voice Recognition 540-watt AM/FM Premium audio system with MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability and 8 speakers including subwoofer Integrated bed lights with auto-off timer LED Bumper skid garnish Black

