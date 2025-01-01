Menu
<p data-start=215 data-end=312><strong data-start=215 data-end=312>2022 Kia Sorento LX Premium for Sale in Brandon, Manitoba – 7-Passenger AWD SUV at Planet Kia</strong> <p data-start=314 data-end=685>Looking for a reliable, family-friendly SUV in Brandon, Manitoba? Check out this <strong data-start=395 data-end=426>2022 Kia Sorento LX Premium</strong> available now at <strong data-start=444 data-end=458>Planet Kia</strong>, your trusted Kia dealership in Brandon. This 7-passenger SUV is packed with premium features, all-wheel drive, and advanced safety – making it a smart choice for drivers in Brandon, Shilo, and surrounding Westman communities. <p data-start=687 data-end=1014>Powered by a fuel-efficient 2.5L 4-cylinder engine and 8-speed automatic transmission, the Sorento LX Premium delivers smooth performance and great fuel economy. Kia’s intelligent <strong data-start=867 data-end=881>AWD system</strong> gives you extra grip and confidence through Manitoba’s changing seasons—perfect for city driving or weekend road trips near Brandon. <p data-start=1016 data-end=1059>Inside, enjoy comfort and convenience with: <ul data-start=1060 data-end=1310> <li data-start=1060 data-end=1110> <p data-start=1062 data-end=1110><strong data-start=1062 data-end=1110>Heated front seats and heated steering wheel</strong> </li> <li data-start=1111 data-end=1173> <p data-start=1113 data-end=1173><strong data-start=1113 data-end=1173>10.25-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto</strong> </li> <li data-start=1174 data-end=1215> <p data-start=1176 data-end=1215><strong data-start=1176 data-end=1215>Dual-zone automatic climate control</strong> </li> <li data-start=1216 data-end=1254> <p data-start=1218 data-end=1254><strong data-start=1218 data-end=1254>Smart Key with push-button start</strong> </li> <li data-start=1255 data-end=1310> <p data-start=1257 data-end=1310><strong data-start=1257 data-end=1310>Second-row captain’s chairs and third-row seating</strong> </li> </ul> <p data-start=1312 data-end=1591>Drive with confidence thanks to Kia’s <strong data-start=1350 data-end=1378>advanced safety features</strong>, including Blind Spot Collision-Avoidance, Lane Keeping Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, and more. The stylish exterior features LED lighting and 18-inch alloy wheels, giving the Sorento a bold look on the road. <p data-start=1593 data-end=1778> 7-passenger seating<br data-start=1614 data-end=1617 /> All-Wheel Drive SUV in Brandon<br data-start=1649 data-end=1652 /> Low kilometers & local trade<br data-start=1682 data-end=1685 /> Great for families and Manitoba driving conditions<br data-start=1737 data-end=1740 /> Priced to sell at Planet Kia Brandon <p data-start=1780 data-end=2099>If youre searching for a <strong data-start=1806 data-end=1830>used Kia SUV near me</strong>, this 2022 Sorento LX Premium offers the perfect blend of space, comfort, and performance. Visit <strong data-start=1928 data-end=1963>Planet Kia in Brandon, Manitoba</strong> today for a test drive or call now to book your appointment. We’re your local source for quality pre-owned SUVs and unbeatable service. Planet Kia is thrilled to be Brandon Manitoba’s Preowned Kia Superstore! With tons of vehicles on ground including Nissan, Toyota, Honda, Acura, Volkswagen, Subaru, Hyundai, Mitsubishi, Kia, Ford, Dodge, Chevrolet, GMC with at least 50% being pre-owned Kia’s, we will find the right vehicle for you.  New to Canada? Bad credit? No credit?  At Planet Kia we have a 99% approval rate, regardless of your credit situation we can get you approved on a new or used vehicle, if we can’t do it then no one can!  We are proud to be the locally owned and operated, Come in and see why consumers are choosing Planet Kia. Dealer Permit # 2824

2022 Kia Sorento

41,409 KM

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Kia Sorento

Lx prem

12873731

2022 Kia Sorento

Lx prem

Planet Kia

415 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7A 6Z2

204-725-2566

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
41,409KM
VIN 5XYRGDLC6NG093639

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Wolf Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 41,409 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Planet Kia

Planet Kia

415 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7A 6Z2

2022 Kia Sorento