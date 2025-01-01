$33,995+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Wolf Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 41,409 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 Kia Sorento LX Premium for Sale in Brandon, Manitoba – 7-Passenger AWD SUV at Planet Kia
Looking for a reliable, family-friendly SUV in Brandon, Manitoba? Check out this 2022 Kia Sorento LX Premium available now at Planet Kia, your trusted Kia dealership in Brandon. This 7-passenger SUV is packed with premium features, all-wheel drive, and advanced safety – making it a smart choice for drivers in Brandon, Shilo, and surrounding Westman communities.
Powered by a fuel-efficient 2.5L 4-cylinder engine and 8-speed automatic transmission, the Sorento LX Premium delivers smooth performance and great fuel economy. Kia’s intelligent AWD system gives you extra grip and confidence through Manitoba’s changing seasons—perfect for city driving or weekend road trips near Brandon.
Inside, enjoy comfort and convenience with:
Heated front seats and heated steering wheel
10.25-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Smart Key with push-button start
Second-row captain’s chairs and third-row seating
Drive with confidence thanks to Kia’s advanced safety features, including Blind Spot Collision-Avoidance, Lane Keeping Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, and more. The stylish exterior features LED lighting and 18-inch alloy wheels, giving the Sorento a bold look on the road.
7-passenger seating
All-Wheel Drive SUV in Brandon
Low kilometers & local trade
Great for families and Manitoba driving conditions
Priced to sell at Planet Kia Brandon
If you're searching for a used Kia SUV near me, this 2022 Sorento LX Premium offers the perfect blend of space, comfort, and performance. Visit Planet Kia in Brandon, Manitoba today for a test drive or call now to book your appointment. We’re your local source for quality pre-owned SUVs and unbeatable service.
Planet Kia is thrilled to be Brandon Manitoba’s Preowned Kia Superstore! With tons of vehicles on ground including Nissan, Toyota, Honda, Acura, Volkswagen, Subaru, Hyundai, Mitsubishi, Kia, Ford, Dodge, Chevrolet, GMC with at least 50% being pre-owned Kia’s, we will find the right vehicle for you.
New to Canada? Bad credit? No credit?
At Planet Kia we have a 99% approval rate, regardless of your credit situation we can get you approved on a new or used vehicle, if we can’t do it then no one can!
We are proud to be the locally owned and operated, Come in and see why consumers are choosing Planet Kia.
Dealer Permit # 2824
