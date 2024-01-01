Menu
2022 Mazda CX-3

11,138 KM

Details

$28,500

+ tax & licensing
2022 Mazda CX-3

GS AWD

2022 Mazda CX-3

GS AWD

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

$28,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
11,138KM
VIN JM1DKFC7XN1603093

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # ADS-876
  • Mileage 11,138 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

$28,500

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

2022 Mazda CX-3