$37,200+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$37,200
+ taxes & licensing
Forman Honda
1-800-675-8367
2022 Mazda CX-30
2022 Mazda CX-30
GT|Courtesy Car|Htd Lthr|Navi|Loaded|Save
Location
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
1-800-675-8367
$37,200
+ taxes & licensing
1,022KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8517200
- Stock #: 42040A
- VIN: 3MVDMBDL0NM412717
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum Quartz Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 1,022 KM
Vehicle Description
Forman Mazda is a family owned Company. Forman Mazda's reputation for honesty, integrity, and top-quality Mazda products, Forman Mazda has grown to be Brandon's premier source for Mazda vehicles and a variety of high-quality pre-owned vehicles. We believe it is important to provide our customers with a personalized experience that stands out in every way. Also all Mazda owners receive one of a kind unlimited mileage warranty.
When you visit Forman Mazda, you are welcomed by real professionals who are committed to providing exceptional service to every client.
Visit us today and let us help you find the new Mazda vehicle that exceeds all of your needs. We have a complete inventory of new Mazda SUVs like the Mazda CX-5, Mazda Cx-9, and the new Mazda CX-30 and Cars like the Mazda 3 and Mazda 6. We look forward to meeting you at Forman Mazda today.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Rear Parking Sensors
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rearview Camera
Dynamic stability control (DSC)
Traction control system (TCS)
Height adjustable front seat belts
Emergency Brake Assist (EBA)
Electronic Parking Brake
Dual side curtain airbags
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Temporary spare tire
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Front wiper de-icer
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Tonneau Cover
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Push Button Start
Day/night rearview mirror
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Engine immobilizer theft deterrent system
Leather-wrapped shift knob
60/40 split folding rear seat
passenger side seatback pocket
Exterior temperature gauge
HomeLink wireless control system
Traffic Sign Recognition System (TSR)
Leather Interior
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Dual Zone Climate Control
check engine
Automatic on/off headlights
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Paddle Shifters
FULLY EQUIPPED
Sun Roof
low oil pressure
door ajar
low fuel level
door panel
GT
Adaptive front-lighting system (AFS)
AM/FM/HD Radio
Steering wheel mounted Bluetooth controls
Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS)
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
drive selection switch and paddle shifters
Driver Attention Alert (DAA)
High Beam Control System (HBC)
Distance Recognition Support System (DRSS)
Forward Obstruction Warning (FOW)
HMI commander switch
SMS text message functionality
Piano Black Front Grille
Pedestrian Detection (forward sensing)
Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) - direct type
Power-assisted 4-wheel disc brakes
Rearview camera (wide angle)
Dual front and dual side airbags
3-point seat belts for all seating positions (2 front; 3 rear)
Anti-lock Brake System (ABS) with Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBFD)
Front seat-belt pretensioners with force limiters
Child-safety rear door lockouts
Height adjustable front and rear seat head restraints
Front suspension: Independent
Bluetooth with Audio Profile
Rear heater ducts (under front seats)
Cruise control with steering wheel mounted controls
Fob type key
Cargo / trunk light
Heated front seats (three position adjustable)
Warning lights for low windshield washer fluid level
high beam and safety belts
Overhead console with sunglass holder
Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Leatherette Trimmed Upholstery
Lane-Keep Assist System (LAS)
navigation-ready (requires navigation SD card accessory)
12-volt power outlet
Auto-dimming interior rearview mirror
Hill Launch Assist (HLA)
Smart City Brake Support Front (SCBS-F)
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSM)
Keyless entry (vehicle access and lock via key fob buttons)
MacPherson strut type
with coil springs and stabilizer bar
Rear suspension: torsion beam
Rack and pinion column
electrically assisted power steering
Front centre console with armrest and cup holders
Rear seat centre armrest with cup holders
tilt-up ventilation feature
one-touch open feature
Smart Brake Support Front (SBS-F)
Off-Road Traction Assist
Power-operated glass moonroof with interior sunshade
Automatic dual-zone climate controls
Meter-set with 7" LCD display
Windshield-projected colour Active Driving Display (ADD)
Rear passenger vents (back of centre console)
Satin chrome plated glove box lever
Smart Brake Support Rear Crossing (SBS-RC)
Smart Brake Support Rear (SBS-R)
Advanced keyless entry (vehicle access and lock via key fob proximity)
Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go function (MRCC with Stop & Go function)
Exterior mirrors linked with memory seat function
LED headlights and daytime running lights
LED rear combination tail lights
Speed sensing
double action power door locks
Power rear liftgate (programmable height adjustment)
18" alloy wheels (gunmetal finish)
Bose premium sound system with 12 speakers
Power adjustable driver's seat (10-way
includes lumbar support)
Driver seat memory function
Privacy tinted glass (rear doors and cargo area)
Rain sensing intermittent front wipers
Power windows (with one touch up/down for driver)
Body coloured power exterior mirrors with integrated turn signal indicators
8.8” wide colour display with Mazda Connect
Automatic levelling front headlights
Auto-dimming exterior mirror (driver's side)
Driver and passenger knee airbages
SiriusXM Satellite Radio (complimentary 3-month trial subscription)
SiriusXM Traffic Plus and Travel Link services (complimentary 5-year trial subscription)
Frameless rearview mirror with auto-dimming
USB ports (2)
Mazda Harmonic Acoustics with 8-speakers
Signature lighting on front and rear lights
Chrome tail pipe garnish
Body coloured exterior door handles
Integrated child safety-seat anchors in rear seat (outboard seats)
Exterior mirrors with reverse tilt down function
Manually adjustable passenger seat (4-way)
AWD badge on trunk
215/55R18 all-season tires
Custom fitted floor mats with Mazda CX-30 embroidery
Rear coat hook (2)
LED Rear room lamp
LED Front room lamp
Driver and passenger sunvisors with covered vanity mirrors
Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) with auto-hold function
Satin chrome plated bezel on steering wheel horn pad and push start button
and centre console
SKYACTIV-G 2.5 DOHC 16-valve 4 in-line
Rich brown accents on upper dash panel
Leather trimmed upholstery2
Skyactiv-Drive 6-speed automatic w/ manual-shift mode
Kayak Carrier
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Forman Honda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7