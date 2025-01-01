Menu
2022 Mazda CX-5

75,448 KM

Details

$34,000

+ tax & licensing
2022 Mazda CX-5

GT

12529813

2022 Mazda CX-5

GT

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

$34,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
75,448KM
VIN JM3KFBDM9N1633900

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PFP-1058
  • Mileage 75,448 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

$34,000

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

2022 Mazda CX-5