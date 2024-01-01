$25,500+ tax & licensing
2022 Nissan Kicks
FWD
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
Used
13,635KM
VIN 3N1CP5CV8NL473655
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour CERAMIC GRAY PEARL
- Interior Colour Black
- Stock # ADS-965
- Mileage 13,635 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
2022 Nissan Kicks