$33,500+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Subaru Outback
Touring
2022 Subaru Outback
Touring
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
$33,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
59,717KM
VIN 4S4BTDEC9N3202007
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PFP-1066
- Mileage 59,717 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Seating
Leather Interior
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
2022 Ford Bronco Sport BADLANDS 55,539 KM $35,000 + tax & lic
2022 Subaru Outback Touring 59,717 KM $33,500 + tax & lic
2022 GMC Terrain AWD 4DR 86,171 KM $28,000 + tax & lic
Email Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
Call Dealer
204-717-XXXX(click to show)
$33,500
+ taxes & licensing>
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
204-717-5500
2022 Subaru Outback