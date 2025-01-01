Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Subaru Outback

59,717 KM

Details Features

$33,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Subaru Outback

Touring

Watch This Vehicle
12584147

2022 Subaru Outback

Touring

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

Contact Seller

$33,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
59,717KM
VIN 4S4BTDEC9N3202007

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PFP-1066
  • Mileage 59,717 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Seating

Leather Interior

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Used 2022 Ford Bronco Sport BADLANDS for sale in Brandon, MB
2022 Ford Bronco Sport BADLANDS 55,539 KM $35,000 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Subaru Outback Touring for sale in Brandon, MB
2022 Subaru Outback Touring 59,717 KM $33,500 + tax & lic
Used 2022 GMC Terrain AWD 4DR for sale in Brandon, MB
2022 GMC Terrain AWD 4DR 86,171 KM $28,000 + tax & lic

Email Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

Call Dealer

204-717-XXXX

(click to show)

204-717-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

2022 Subaru Outback