2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

$35,981 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 4 , 6 0 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 10406739

10406739 Stock #: P23287C

P23287C VIN: 3VV0B7AX5NM015386

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Platinum Gray Metallic

Interior Colour Titan Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 44,602 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Rearview Camera Exterior Alloy Wheels Winter Tires Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Interior HEATED FRONT SEATS Additional Features USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.