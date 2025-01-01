Menu
2023 Buick Encore GX

33,405 KM

$26,500

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Buick Encore GX

Preferred AWD

12904673

2023 Buick Encore GX

Preferred AWD

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

$26,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
33,405KM
VIN KL4MMCSL4PB164195

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TRD308
  • Mileage 33,405 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

$26,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

2023 Buick Encore GX