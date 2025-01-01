$26,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Chevrolet Malibu
1LT
2023 Chevrolet Malibu
1LT
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
$26,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
13,804KM
VIN 1G1ZD5ST0PF127945
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PFP-1055
- Mileage 13,804 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
2017 Honda CR-V LX FWD 58,495 KM $24,500 + tax & lic
2023 Nissan Sentra SV 52,224 KM $24,500 + tax & lic
2020 Kia Forte LX #apple carplay #heated seats 145,470 KM $16,000 + tax & lic
Email Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
Call Dealer
204-717-XXXX(click to show)
$26,500
+ taxes & licensing
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
204-717-5500
2023 Chevrolet Malibu