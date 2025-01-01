Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Chevrolet Malibu

13,804 KM

Details Features

$26,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Chevrolet Malibu

1LT

Watch This Vehicle
12488116

2023 Chevrolet Malibu

1LT

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

  1. 12488116
  2. 12488116
  3. 12488116
  4. 12488116
  5. 12488116
  6. 12488116
  7. 12488116
  8. 12488116
  9. 12488116
  10. 12488116
  11. 12488116
  12. 12488116
  13. 12488116
  14. 12488116
  15. 12488116
  16. 12488116
  17. 12488116
  18. 12488116
  19. 12488116
  20. 12488116
  21. 12488116
  22. 12488116
  23. 12488116
Contact Seller

$26,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
13,804KM
VIN 1G1ZD5ST0PF127945

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PFP-1055
  • Mileage 13,804 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Used 2017 Honda CR-V LX FWD for sale in Brandon, MB
2017 Honda CR-V LX FWD 58,495 KM $24,500 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Nissan Sentra SV for sale in Brandon, MB
2023 Nissan Sentra SV 52,224 KM $24,500 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Kia Forte LX #apple carplay #heated seats for sale in Brandon, MB
2020 Kia Forte LX #apple carplay #heated seats 145,470 KM $16,000 + tax & lic

Email Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

Call Dealer

204-717-XXXX

(click to show)

204-717-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,500

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

2023 Chevrolet Malibu