$32,500+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford Escape
Platinum AWD
$32,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 52,552 KM
Vehicle Description
Premium Comfort Meets Confident Capability
Experience refined power and sophistication with this stunning 2023 Ford Escape Platinum AWD! Designed to impress, this top-of-the-line trim combines sleek styling with advanced technology and all-weather confidence. The All-Wheel Drive system gives you stability and traction through every season , while the powerful yet efficient 2.0L EcoBoost engine delivers smooth, responsive performance for both city driving and weekend getaways .
Step inside and surround yourself with luxury . The Platinum interior features leather-trimmed seats, heated front seats, and a heated steering wheel for maximum comfort. Enjoy the massive panoramic sunroof, digital instrument cluster, and SYNC 4 infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and navigation for a truly connected driving experience . Ambient lighting and premium materials elevate every moment behind the wheel.
Safety and innovation are front and center in the Escape Platinum AWD . With Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+, youll enjoy peace of mind thanks to smart driver aids like adaptive cruise control, lane centering, and Evasive Steering Assist. From style to safety to performance, this SUV checks every box making it the perfect companion for lifes everyday adventures and beyond!
Includes balance of Ford comprehensive warranty until April 2026 or 60,000km and powertrain warranty until April 2028 or 100,000km
"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."
** This description was written by AI based on information provided about the vehicle. AI can sometimes produce incorrect information. Please confirm all details with the dealership.
