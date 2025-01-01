$34,500+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 GMC Terrain
Denali
2023 GMC Terrain
Denali
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
$34,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
67,270KM
VIN 3GKALXEG3PL257780
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Stock # ADS-1163
- Mileage 67,270 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 139,442 KM $16,500 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Veloster SE 6MT 120,575 KM $11,750 + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 4Motion #7passenger #remotestart 146,804 KM $20,500 + tax & lic
Email Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
Call Dealer
204-717-XXXX(click to show)
$34,500
+ taxes & licensing>
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
204-717-5500
2023 GMC Terrain