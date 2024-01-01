$47,995+ tax & licensing
2023 Honda CR-V
HYBRID Touring|AWD|Certiried|LowKm
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
1-800-675-8367
Used
21,481KM
VIN 2HKRS6H91PH201474
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Black w/Orange Stitching
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 21,481 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid Touring AWD
7 year/160,000km Certified Warranty
Honda Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles offer a higher level of quality assurance, making them an attractive choice for used car buyers. To qualify for the Honda CPO program, vehicles must meet stringent criteria, ensuring that only the best-maintained and low-mileage vehicles are certified.
Honda Certified Pre-Owned vehicles provide the reliability and confidence associated with new Honda models, backed by comprehensive inspections, extended warranties, and additional benefits that make them an excellent value for those seeking a dependable used car.
The 2023 Honda CR-V is a sophisticated and versatile compact SUV, redesigned to offer an enhanced driving experience with advanced technology, improved performance, and a spacious, premium interior. Known for its reliability and practicality, the CR-V continues to be a top choice for families and individuals alike.
No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!
- Color: Black
- Trim: Touring
- Drive Type: AWD (All-Wheel Drive)
- Year: 2023
Condition:
- Certified Pre-Owned
- No Accidents
- Non-Smoker, No Pets
Features:
- Engine: 2.0L I4 Hybrid
- Transmission: Electronic Continuously Variable Transmission (e-CVT)
- Interior: Leather-trimmed seats, spacious cabin with premium finishes
- Infotainment: 9-inch touchscreen with navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto
- Safety: Honda Sensing Suite (Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist, Collision Mitigation Braking System), Parking Sensors
- Wheels: 19-inch alloy wheels
- Other Features: Sunroof, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Wireless Phone Charging, Hands-free Power Tailgate
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
