Menu
Account
Sign In
<strong>Certified 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid Touring AWD</strong> <strong>7 year/160,000km Certified Warranty</strong> <strong>Details:</strong> <ul> <li><strong>Color:</strong> Black</li> <li><strong>Trim:</strong> Touring</li> <li><strong>Drive Type:</strong> AWD (All-Wheel Drive)</li> <li><strong>Year:</strong> 2023</li> </ul> <strong>Condition:</strong> <ul> <li>Certified Pre-Owned</li> <li>No Accidents</li> <li>Non-Smoker, No Pets </li> </ul> <strong>Features:</strong> <ul> <li><strong>Engine:</strong> 2.0L I4 Hybrid</li> <li><strong>Transmission:</strong> Electronic Continuously Variable Transmission (e-CVT)</li> <li><strong>Interior:</strong> Leather-trimmed seats, spacious cabin with premium finishes</li> <li><strong>Infotainment:</strong> 9-inch touchscreen with navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto</li> <li><strong>Safety:</strong> Honda Sensing Suite (Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist, Collision Mitigation Braking System), Parking Sensors</li> <li><strong>Wheels:</strong> 19-inch alloy wheels</li> <li><strong>Other Features: </strong>Sunroof, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Wireless Phone Charging, Hands-free Power Tailgate</li> </ul> <strong>Honda Certified Pre-Owned (CPO)</strong> vehicles offer a higher level of quality assurance, making them an attractive choice for used car buyers. To qualify for the Honda CPO program, vehicles must meet stringent criteria, ensuring that only the best-maintained and low-mileage vehicles are certified. Honda Certified Pre-Owned vehicles provide the reliability and confidence associated with new Honda models, backed by comprehensive inspections, extended warranties, and additional benefits that make them an excellent value for those seeking a dependable used car. The 2023 Honda CR-V is a sophisticated and versatile compact SUV, redesigned to offer an enhanced driving experience with advanced technology, improved performance, and a spacious, premium interior. Known for its reliability and practicality, the CR-V continues to be a top choice for families and individuals alike. <span>No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!</span>

2023 Honda CR-V

21,481 KM

Details Description

$47,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Honda CR-V

HYBRID Touring|AWD|Certiried|LowKm

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Honda CR-V

HYBRID Touring|AWD|Certiried|LowKm

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

  1. 11621835
  2. 11621835
  3. 11621835
  4. 11621835
  5. 11621835
  6. 11621835
  7. 11621835
  8. 11621835
  9. 11621835
  10. 11621835
  11. 11621835
  12. 11621835
  13. 11621835
  14. 11621835
  15. 11621835
  16. 11621835
  17. 11621835
  18. 11621835
  19. 11621835
  20. 11621835
  21. 11621835
  22. 11621835
  23. 11621835
  24. 11621835
  25. 11621835
  26. 11621835
  27. 11621835
  28. 11621835
  29. 11621835
  30. 11621835
  31. 11621835
Contact Seller

$47,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
21,481KM
VIN 2HKRS6H91PH201474

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black w/Orange Stitching
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 21,481 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid Touring AWD




7 year/160,000km Certified Warranty




Details:

  • Color: Black
  • Trim: Touring
  • Drive Type: AWD (All-Wheel Drive)
  • Year: 2023




Condition:

  • Certified Pre-Owned
  • No Accidents
  • Non-Smoker, No Pets 




Features:

  • Engine: 2.0L I4 Hybrid
  • Transmission: Electronic Continuously Variable Transmission (e-CVT)
  • Interior: Leather-trimmed seats, spacious cabin with premium finishes
  • Infotainment: 9-inch touchscreen with navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto
  • Safety: Honda Sensing Suite (Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist, Collision Mitigation Braking System), Parking Sensors
  • Wheels: 19-inch alloy wheels
  • Other Features: Sunroof, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Wireless Phone Charging, Hands-free Power Tailgate




Honda Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles offer a higher level of quality assurance, making them an attractive choice for used car buyers. To qualify for the Honda CPO program, vehicles must meet stringent criteria, ensuring that only the best-maintained and low-mileage vehicles are certified.

Honda Certified Pre-Owned vehicles provide the reliability and confidence associated with new Honda models, backed by comprehensive inspections, extended warranties, and additional benefits that make them an excellent value for those seeking a dependable used car.




The 2023 Honda CR-V is a sophisticated and versatile compact SUV, redesigned to offer an enhanced driving experience with advanced technology, improved performance, and a spacious, premium interior. Known for its reliability and practicality, the CR-V continues to be a top choice for families and individuals alike.




No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Forman Honda

Used 2018 Jeep Compass NORTH 4X4 for sale in Brandon, MB
2018 Jeep Compass NORTH 4X4 141,155 KM $19,584 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda Ridgeline EX-L|Certified|Local|Leather|Htd.Seats for sale in Brandon, MB
2019 Honda Ridgeline EX-L|Certified|Local|Leather|Htd.Seats 103,467 KM $34,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk|4x4|Clean|Local|Htd.Seats|Rmt.Start for sale in Brandon, MB
2019 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk|4x4|Clean|Local|Htd.Seats|Rmt.Start 116,820 KM $27,506 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Forman Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

Call Dealer

1-800-675-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-675-8367

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$47,995

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

Contact Seller
2023 Honda CR-V