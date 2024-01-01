$38,995+ tax & licensing
2023 Honda HR-V
EX-L Navi|LikeNew|Certified|Local|Htd.Seats|
2023 Honda HR-V
EX-L Navi|LikeNew|Certified|Local|Htd.Seats|
Location
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
1-800-675-8367
$38,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
15,848KM
VIN 3CZRZ2H72PM100998
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 15,848 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 Honda HR-V EX-L Navi
Up for sale is a pristine 2023 Honda HR-V EX-L Navi, featuring only 15,848 km. This well-maintained vehicle combines luxury, performance, and cutting-edge technology, making it perfect for both city driving and longer road trips.
Key Features:
Technology & Convenience:
Safety Features:
Condition: This HR-V EX-L Navi is in excellent condition, with a clean interior and exterior. All scheduled maintenance has been performed, and it comes with a complete service history. The vehicle has never been in an accident and has a clean title.
Additional Information:
No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
Call Dealer
1-800-675-XXXX(click to show)
2023 Honda HR-V