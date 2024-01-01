Menu
<strong>2023 Honda HR-V EX-L Navi</strong> Up for sale is a pristine 2023 Honda HR-V EX-L Navi, featuring only 15,848 km. This well-maintained vehicle combines luxury, performance, and cutting-edge technology, making it perfect for both city driving and longer road trips. <strong>Key Features:</strong> <ul> <li><strong>Engine:</strong> 1.8L I4 SOHC 16V i-VTEC</li> <li><strong>Transmission:</strong> Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT)</li> <li><strong>Drivetrain:</strong> All-Wheel Drive (AWD)</li> <li><strong>Exterior Color:</strong> Modern Steel Metallic</li> <li><strong>Interior Color:</strong> Leather-trimmed seats in Black</li> </ul> <strong>Technology & Convenience:</strong> <ul> <li>Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System™</li> <li>Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ Integration</li> <li>7-inch Display Audio Touch-Screen</li> <li>Multi-Angle Rearview Camera</li> <li>Bluetooth® HandsFreeLink® and Streaming Audio</li> <li>Automatic Climate Control</li> <li>Power Moonroof</li> <li>Heated Seats</li> <li>Heated Steering Wheel</li> </ul> <strong>Safety Features:</strong> <ul> <li>Honda Sensing® Suite (includes Collision Mitigation Braking System™, Road Departure Mitigation System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist System)</li> <li>Vehicle Stability Assist™ (VSA®) with Traction Control</li> <li>Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)</li> </ul> <strong>Condition:</strong> This HR-V EX-L Navi is in excellent condition, with a clean interior and exterior. All scheduled maintenance has been performed, and it comes with a complete service history. The vehicle has never been in an accident and has a clean title. <strong>Additional Information:</strong> <ul> <li>One owner</li> <li>Non-smoker</li> <li>Still under manufacturer comprehensive warranty and comes with a 7 year 160,000km Certified powertrain warranty.</li> </ul> <span>No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!</span>

2023 Honda HR-V

15,848 KM

$38,995

+ tax & licensing
2023 Honda HR-V

EX-L Navi|LikeNew|Certified|Local|Htd.Seats|

2023 Honda HR-V

EX-L Navi|LikeNew|Certified|Local|Htd.Seats|

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
15,848KM
VIN 3CZRZ2H72PM100998

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 15,848 KM

Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

2023 Honda HR-V