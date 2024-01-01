$44,000+ tax & licensing
2023 Honda Odyssey
EX-L|Clean|Certified|Leather|DVD|Remote|
Location
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
1-800-675-8367
$44,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
110,516KM
VIN 5FNRL6H62PB500070
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Stock # V24313A
- Mileage 110,516 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified 2023 Honda Odyssey EX-L
No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!
- Engine: 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC
- Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic
- Drive Type: Front-Wheel Drive
- Leather-Trimmed Seats
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Remote Start
- Push button start
- Power Front Seats with Driver’s Memory Seat
- Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control
- Power Sliding Doors
- Power Tailgate with Programmable Height
- CabinTalk In-Car PA System
- 8-Inch Display Audio Touch-Screen
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Integration
- Rear Entertainment System with Blu-Ray Player
- 11-Speaker Premium Audio System
- Wi-Fi Hotspot Capability
- Honda Sensing Safety Suite:
- Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS)
- Road Departure Mitigation System (RDM)
- Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
- Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS)
- Multi-Angle Rearview Camera
- Blind Spot Information System (BSI) with Cross Traffic Monitor
- Parking Sensors (Front and Rear)
- Advanced Airbag System
- Certified Pre-Owned Warranty:
- 7-year/160,000-Km Powertrain Warranty
- 182-point Inspection
- Recent Services
- Synthetic Oil Change
- Engine/Cabin Filters
- Transmission Fluid Change
- Brake Service
- Timing Belt Replaced
- New All Season Tires
