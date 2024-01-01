Menu
Certified 2023 Honda Odyssey EX-L Vehicle Information: Model: 2023 Honda Odyssey EX-L Certified Exterior Color: Platinum White Pearl Interior Color: Black Leather Key Features: Engine: 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic Drive Type: Front-Wheel Drive Interior Features: Leather-Trimmed Seats Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel Remote Start Push button start Power Front Seats with Driver's Memory Seat Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control Power Sliding Doors Power Tailgate with Programmable Height CabinTalk In-Car PA System 8-Inch Display Audio Touch-Screen Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Integration Rear Entertainment System with Blu-Ray Player 11-Speaker Premium Audio System Wi-Fi Hotspot Capability Safety Features: Honda Sensing Safety Suite: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) Road Departure Mitigation System (RDM) Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Multi-Angle Rearview Camera Blind Spot Information System (BSI) with Cross Traffic Monitor Parking Sensors (Front and Rear) Advanced Airbag System Warranty: Certified Pre-Owned Warranty: 7-year/160,000-Km Powertrain Warranty 182-point Inspection Condition: Certified Pre-Owned Recent Services Synthetic Oil Change Engine/Cabin Filters Transmission Fluid Change Brake Service Timing Belt Replaced New All Season Tires Experience the ultimate family vehicle with the 2023 Honda Odyssey EXL. Combining comfort, technology, and safety, this minivan is designed to make every journey enjoyable and stress-free. Whether youre running errands around town or embarking on a road trip, the Odyssey EXL offers unparalleled versatility and convenience. Visit your local Honda dealer today for a test drive and see why the Odyssey is the perfect choice for your family.

2023 Honda Odyssey

110,516 KM

$44,000

+ tax & licensing
2023 Honda Odyssey

EX-L|Clean|Certified|Leather|DVD|Remote|

2023 Honda Odyssey

EX-L|Clean|Certified|Leather|DVD|Remote|

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

$44,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
110,516KM
VIN 5FNRL6H62PB500070

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Stock # V24313A
  • Mileage 110,516 KM

Certified 2023 Honda Odyssey EX-L 




Vehicle Information:

  • Model: 2023 Honda Odyssey EX-L Certified
  • Exterior Color: Platinum White Pearl
  • Interior Color: Black Leather




Key Features:

  • Engine: 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC
  • Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic
  • Drive Type: Front-Wheel Drive




Interior Features:

  • Leather-Trimmed Seats
  • Heated Front Seats
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Remote Start
  • Push button start
  • Power Front Seats with Driver’s Memory Seat
  • Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control
  • Power Sliding Doors
  • Power Tailgate with Programmable Height
  • CabinTalk In-Car PA System
  • 8-Inch Display Audio Touch-Screen
  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Integration
  • Rear Entertainment System with Blu-Ray Player
  • 11-Speaker Premium Audio System
  • Wi-Fi Hotspot Capability 




Safety Features:

  • Honda Sensing Safety Suite:
    • Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS)
    • Road Departure Mitigation System (RDM)
    • Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
    • Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS)

  • Multi-Angle Rearview Camera
  • Blind Spot Information System (BSI) with Cross Traffic Monitor
  • Parking Sensors (Front and Rear)
  • Advanced Airbag System




Warranty:

  • Certified Pre-Owned Warranty:
    • 7-year/160,000-Km Powertrain Warranty
    • 182-point Inspection





Condition: Certified Pre-Owned

  • Recent Services
    • Synthetic Oil Change
    • Engine/Cabin Filters
    • Transmission Fluid Change
    • Brake Service
    • Timing Belt Replaced
    • New All Season Tires





Experience the ultimate family vehicle with the 2023 Honda Odyssey EXL. Combining comfort, technology, and safety, this minivan is designed to make every journey enjoyable and stress-free. Whether you're running errands around town or embarking on a road trip, the Odyssey EXL offers unparalleled versatility and convenience. Visit your local Honda dealer today for a test drive and see why the Odyssey is the perfect choice for your family.




No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

$44,000

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

2023 Honda Odyssey