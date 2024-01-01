$45,995+ tax & licensing
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe
Ultimate Calligraphy|LowKM|Clean|Local|AWD|
Location
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
1-800-675-8367
$45,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
19,383KM
VIN 5NMS5DALXPH514278
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour QUARTZ WHITE
- Interior Colour Obsidian Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 19,383 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate Calligraphy
Vehicle Details:
Features:
Description:
Experience luxury and performance with this 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate Calligraphy. With only 19,383 kilometers, this SUV is in like-new condition and loaded with top-of-the-line features. The Ultimate Calligraphy trim offers unparalleled comfort and advanced technology, making every drive a pleasure. Perfect for families or anyone looking for a stylish, reliable vehicle.
Additional Information:
No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!
Features:
- Premium Nappa Leather Seats
- Panoramic Sunroof
- 12.3-inch Digital Instrument Cluster
- 10.25-inch Touchscreen Navigation
- Harman Kardon Premium Audio System
- Wireless Charging Pad
- Head-Up Display
- Surround View Monitor
- Blind-Spot View Monitor
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Heated and Ventilated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Power Liftgate
- LED Headlights and Taillights
Additional Information:
- One owner
- No accidents
- Still under manufacturer warranty
- Non-smoker/No Pets
No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
