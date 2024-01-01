Menu
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate Calligraphy
Condition: Used - Like New

Vehicle Details:
Make: Hyundai
Model: Santa Fe Ultimate Calligraphy
Year: 2023
Drive Type: AWD
Exterior Color: White
Interior Color: Black
Engine: 2.5L Turbocharged I4
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Fuel Type: Gasoline

Features:
Premium Nappa Leather Seats
Panoramic Sunroof
12.3-inch Digital Instrument Cluster
10.25-inch Touchscreen Navigation
Harman Kardon Premium Audio System
Wireless Charging Pad
Head-Up Display
Surround View Monitor
Blind-Spot View Monitor
Adaptive Cruise Control
Lane Keeping Assist
Heated and Ventilated Front Seats
Heated Rear Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Liftgate
LED Headlights and Taillights

Description:
Experience luxury and performance with this 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate Calligraphy. With only 19,383 kilometers, this SUV is in like-new condition and loaded with top-of-the-line features. The Ultimate Calligraphy trim offers unparalleled comfort and advanced technology, making every drive a pleasure. Perfect for families or anyone looking for a stylish, reliable vehicle.

Additional Information:
One owner
No accidents
Still under manufacturer warranty
Non-smoker/No Pets

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate Calligraphy




No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Price: $45,995 + tax & licensing
Mileage: 19,383 KM
VIN: 5NMS5DALXPH514278

