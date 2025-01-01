Menu
2023 Jeep Compass

24,025 KM

Details

$32,753.55

+ taxes & licensing
4x4

12781433

4x4

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

Used
24,025KM
VIN 3C4NJDCN3PT534284

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Stock # ADS-1091
  • Mileage 24,025 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

2023 Jeep Compass