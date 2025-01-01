Menu
Premium Comfort Meets Legendary Jeep Capability 

Get ready to conquer every road in style with the 2023 Jeep Compass Limited 4WD, a compact SUV that delivers the perfect mix of luxury, technology, and all-weather confidence. Powered by a 2.0L Turbo I4 engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, the Compass Limited offers 200 horsepower and impressive torque for smooth acceleration and capable performance, whether youre commuting through town or exploring the trails .

Step inside the upscale cabin and enjoy leather-trimmed seating, heated front seats, a power-adjustable drivers seat, and dual-zone automatic climate control giving you comfort for every season. The advanced Uconnect 10.1-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and available navigation keeps you seamlessly connected, while the premium sound system brings your favorite music to life .

Safety and confidence come standard with Jeep Driver Assistance technologies, including Blind Spot Monitoring, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, and a ParkView Rear Backup Camera helping keep you protected at every turn . On the outside, the Compass Limited shines with polished 18-inch aluminum wheels, LED lighting, chrome accents, and the iconic Jeep 7-slot grille that defines capability and style.

Includes balance of Jeep comprehensive warranty until Jan 2027 or 60,000km and powertrain warranty until Jan 2029 or 100,000km

At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471. 

** This description was written by AI based on information provided about the vehicle. AI can sometimes produce incorrect information. Please confirm all details with the dealership.

VIN 3C4NJDCN3PT534284

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # ADS-1091
Vehicle Description

Premium Comfort Meets Legendary Jeep Capability
Get ready to conquer every road in style with the 2023 Jeep Compass Limited 4WD, a compact SUV that delivers the perfect mix of luxury, technology, and all-weather confidence. Powered by a 2.0L Turbo I4 engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, the Compass Limited offers 200 horsepower and impressive torque for smooth acceleration and capable performance, whether youre commuting through town or exploring the trails .
Step inside the upscale cabin and enjoy leather-trimmed seating, heated front seats, a power-adjustable drivers seat, and dual-zone automatic climate control giving you comfort for every season. The advanced Uconnect 10.1-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and available navigation keeps you seamlessly connected, while the premium sound system brings your favorite music to life .

Safety and confidence come standard with Jeep Driver Assistance technologies, including Blind Spot Monitoring, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, and a ParkView Rear Backup Camera helping keep you protected at every turn . On the outside, the Compass Limited shines with polished 18-inch aluminum wheels, LED lighting, chrome accents, and the iconic Jeep 7-slot grille that defines capability and style.
Includes balance of Jeep comprehensive warranty until Jan 2027 or 60,000km and powertrain warranty until Jan 2029 or 100,000km
"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."

** This description was written by AI based on information provided about the vehicle. AI can sometimes produce incorrect information. Please confirm all details with the dealership.

