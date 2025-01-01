$24,995+ taxes & licensing
2023 Kia NIRO
EV PREMIUM
Location
Planet Kia
415 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7A 6Z2
204-725-2566
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Steelgrey
- Interior Colour Charcoal Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 5N016A
- Mileage 96,281 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 Kia Niro EV Premium for Sale at Planet Kia in Brandon, Manitoba
Experience the perfect balance of efficiency, innovation, and style with the 2023 Kia Niro EV Premium, available now at Planet Kia in Brandon, Manitoba. This all-electric crossover redefines what it means to drive smart — offering zero emissions, advanced technology, and a premium interior designed for comfort and convenience on every Manitoba journey.
Performance & Electric Range
Powered by a 64.8 kWh lithium-ion battery and a 201-horsepower electric motor, the 2023 Niro EV Premium delivers instant acceleration and smooth, quiet performance. Enjoy an estimated range of up to 407 km on a full charge, perfect for both city commuting and weekend getaways across Manitoba. With fast-charging capability, you can recharge from 10% to 80% in as little as 45 minutes using a DC fast charger — keeping you on the move with confidence.
Interior Comfort & Premium Design
Step inside a cabin that’s as refined as it is functional. The Niro EV Premium features leather seats, heated and ventilated front seats, and a heated steering wheel for comfort in every season. The power-adjustable driver’s seat and dual-zone automatic climate control create a tailored driving environment, while the spacious rear seats and flat floor provide excellent passenger comfort and cargo flexibility.
Technology & Connectivity
Stay connected and in control with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. The fully digital instrument cluster displays real-time driving data and range, while voice command, Bluetooth, and USB-C ports make daily driving effortless. The premium Harman Kardon audio system delivers exceptional sound quality for every playlist.
Safety & Driver Assistance
The Niro EV Premium includes Kia’s Drive Wise suite of advanced safety features, such as:
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
Blind-Spot Collision Warning
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping & Lane Following Assist
Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go
Parking Distance Warning with Rear Camera
These technologies provide peace of mind whether you’re navigating downtown Brandon or cruising across Manitoba highways.
Highlights & Key Features
201-hp electric motor with 407 km estimated range
DC fast charging capability
Leather interior with heated & ventilated seats
10.25-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Harman Kardon premium sound system
Smart Cruise Control & Kia Drive Wise safety suite
Dual-zone climate control and power tailgate
Available Now at Planet Kia in Brandon, Manitoba
Discover the future of driving with the 2023 Kia Niro EV Premium, available at Planet Kia in Brandon. Combining long-range electric performance with upscale comfort and advanced safety, it’s the ideal EV for Manitoba drivers who want efficiency without compromise.
Vehicle Features
