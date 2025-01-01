Menu
Account
Sign In
<article class=text-token-text-primary w-full focus:outline-none scroll-mt-[calc(var(--header-height)+min(200px,max(70px,20svh)))] dir=auto tabindex=-1 data-turn-id=request-WEB:88fba26b-5a29-4cd7-b5db-ba2bdce1d836-5 data-testid=conversation-turn-12 data-scroll-anchor=true data-turn=assistant> <div class=text-base my-auto mx-auto pb-10 [--thread-content-margin:--spacing(4)] thread-sm:[--thread-content-margin:--spacing(6)] thread-lg:[--thread-content-margin:--spacing(16)] px-(--thread-content-margin)> <div class=[--thread-content-max-width:40rem] thread-lg:[--thread-content-max-width:48rem] mx-auto max-w-(--thread-content-max-width) flex-1 group/turn-messages focus-visible:outline-hidden relative flex w-full min-w-0 flex-col agent-turn tabindex=-1> <div class=flex max-w-full flex-col grow> <div data-message-author-role=assistant data-message-id=221e5fd9-2eb6-426d-bab7-8bade71f9a40 dir=auto class=min-h-8 text-message relative flex w-full flex-col items-end gap-2 text-start break-words whitespace-normal [.text-message+&]:mt-5 data-message-model-slug=gpt-5> <div class=flex w-full flex-col gap-1 empty:hidden first:pt-[1px]> <div class=markdown prose dark:prose-invert w-full break-words light markdown-new-styling> <p data-start=0 data-end=74><strong data-start=0 data-end=72>2023 Kia Niro EV Premium for Sale at Planet Kia in Brandon, Manitoba</strong> <p data-start=76 data-end=440>Experience the perfect balance of efficiency, innovation, and style with the <strong data-start=153 data-end=181>2023 Kia Niro EV Premium</strong>, available now at <strong data-start=200 data-end=235>Planet Kia in Brandon, Manitoba</strong>. This all-electric crossover redefines what it means to drive smart — offering zero emissions, advanced technology, and a premium interior designed for comfort and convenience on every Manitoba journey. <h3 data-start=442 data-end=480><strong data-start=446 data-end=478>Performance & Electric Range</strong></h3> <p data-start=481 data-end=950>Powered by a <strong data-start=494 data-end=526>64.8 kWh lithium-ion battery</strong> and a <strong data-start=533 data-end=566>201-horsepower electric motor</strong>, the 2023 Niro EV Premium delivers instant acceleration and smooth, quiet performance. Enjoy an estimated <strong data-start=673 data-end=715>range of up to 407 km on a full charge</strong>, perfect for both city commuting and weekend getaways across Manitoba. With <strong data-start=792 data-end=820>fast-charging capability</strong>, you can recharge from 10% to 80% in as little as 45 minutes using a DC fast charger — keeping you on the move with confidence. <h3 data-start=952 data-end=995><strong data-start=956 data-end=993>Interior Comfort & Premium Design</strong></h3> <p data-start=996 data-end=1434>Step inside a cabin that’s as refined as it is functional. The Niro EV Premium features <strong data-start=1084 data-end=1101>leather seats</strong>, <strong data-start=1103 data-end=1140>heated and ventilated front seats</strong>, and a <strong data-start=1148 data-end=1173>heated steering wheel</strong> for comfort in every season. The <strong data-start=1207 data-end=1241>power-adjustable driver’s seat</strong> and <strong data-start=1246 data-end=1285>dual-zone automatic climate control</strong> create a tailored driving environment, while the <strong data-start=1335 data-end=1358>spacious rear seats</strong> and flat floor provide excellent passenger comfort and cargo flexibility. <h3 data-start=1436 data-end=1471><strong data-start=1440 data-end=1469>Technology & Connectivity</strong></h3> <p data-start=1472 data-end=1872>Stay connected and in control with a <strong data-start=1509 data-end=1555>10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system</strong>, <strong data-start=1557 data-end=1574>Apple CarPlay</strong>, and <strong data-start=1580 data-end=1596>Android Auto</strong>. The <strong data-start=1602 data-end=1638>fully digital instrument cluster</strong> displays real-time driving data and range, while <strong data-start=1688 data-end=1705>voice command</strong>, <strong data-start=1707 data-end=1720>Bluetooth</strong>, and <strong data-start=1726 data-end=1741>USB-C ports</strong> make daily driving effortless. The <strong data-start=1777 data-end=1815>premium Harman Kardon audio system</strong> delivers exceptional sound quality for every playlist. <h3 data-start=1874 data-end=1910><strong data-start=1878 data-end=1908>Safety & Driver Assistance</strong></h3> <p data-start=1911 data-end=2006>The Niro EV Premium includes Kia’s <strong data-start=1946 data-end=1960>Drive Wise</strong> suite of advanced safety features, such as: <ul data-start=2007 data-end=2258> <li data-start=2007 data-end=2049> <p data-start=2009 data-end=2049><strong data-start=2009 data-end=2047>Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist</strong> </li> <li data-start=2050 data-end=2086> <p data-start=2052 data-end=2086><strong data-start=2052 data-end=2084>Blind-Spot Collision Warning</strong> </li> <li data-start=2087 data-end=2119> <p data-start=2089 data-end=2119><strong data-start=2089 data-end=2117>Rear Cross-Traffic Alert</strong> </li> <li data-start=2120 data-end=2164> <p data-start=2122 data-end=2164><strong data-start=2122 data-end=2162>Lane Keeping & Lane Following Assist</strong> </li> <li data-start=2165 data-end=2208> <p data-start=2167 data-end=2208><strong data-start=2167 data-end=2206>Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go</strong> </li> <li data-start=2209 data-end=2258> <p data-start=2211 data-end=2258><strong data-start=2211 data-end=2256>Parking Distance Warning with Rear Camera</strong> </li> </ul> <p data-start=2260 data-end=2383>These technologies provide peace of mind whether you’re navigating downtown Brandon or cruising across Manitoba highways. <h3 data-start=2385 data-end=2420><strong data-start=2389 data-end=2418>Highlights & Key Features</strong></h3> <ul data-start=2421 data-end=2762> <li data-start=2421 data-end=2474> <p data-start=2423 data-end=2474>201-hp electric motor with 407 km estimated range </li> <li data-start=2475 data-end=2506> <p data-start=2477 data-end=2506>DC fast charging capability </li> <li data-start=2507 data-end=2558> <p data-start=2509 data-end=2558>Leather interior with heated & ventilated seats </li> <li data-start=2559 data-end=2619> <p data-start=2561 data-end=2619>10.25-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto </li> <li data-start=2620 data-end=2658> <p data-start=2622 data-end=2658>Harman Kardon premium sound system </li> <li data-start=2659 data-end=2713> <p data-start=2661 data-end=2713>Smart Cruise Control & Kia Drive Wise safety suite </li> <li data-start=2714 data-end=2762> <p data-start=2716 data-end=2762>Dual-zone climate control and power tailgate </li> </ul> <h3 data-start=2764 data-end=2822><strong data-start=2768 data-end=2820>Available Now at Planet Kia in Brandon, Manitoba</strong></h3> <p data-start=2823 data-end=3097>Discover the future of driving with the <strong data-start=2863 data-end=2891>2023 Kia Niro EV Premium</strong>, available at <strong data-start=2906 data-end=2931>Planet Kia in Brandon</strong>. Combining long-range electric performance with upscale comfort and advanced safety, it’s the ideal EV for Manitoba drivers who want efficiency without compromise. <p data-start=3099 data-end=3238 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=><strong data-start=3099 data-end=3238 data-is-last-node=>Visit Planet Kia in Brandon today — proudly serving drivers across Manitoba with the latest in Kia innovation and electric performance.</strong> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class=z-0 flex min-h-[46px] justify-start></div> <div class=mt-3 w-full empty:hidden> <div class=text-center></div> </div> </div> </div> </article> Planet Kia is thrilled to be Brandon Manitoba’s Preowned Kia Superstore! With tons of vehicles on ground including Nissan, Toyota, Honda, Acura, Volkswagen, Subaru, Hyundai, Mitsubishi, Kia, Ford, Dodge, Chevrolet, GMC with at least 50% being pre-owned Kia’s, we will find the right vehicle for you.  New to Canada? Bad credit? No credit?  At Planet Kia we have a 99% approval rate, regardless of your credit situation we can get you approved on a new or used vehicle, if we can’t do it then no one can!  We are proud to be the locally owned and operated, Come in and see why consumers are choosing Planet Kia. Dealer Permit # 2824

2023 Kia NIRO

96,281 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Kia NIRO

EV PREMIUM

Watch This Vehicle
13052033

2023 Kia NIRO

EV PREMIUM

Location

Planet Kia

415 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7A 6Z2

204-725-2566

Contact Seller

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
96,281KM
VIN KNDCP3L11P5058386

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Steelgrey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 5N016A
  • Mileage 96,281 KM

Vehicle Description








2023 Kia Niro EV Premium for Sale at Planet Kia in Brandon, Manitoba

Experience the perfect balance of efficiency, innovation, and style with the 2023 Kia Niro EV Premium, available now at Planet Kia in Brandon, Manitoba. This all-electric crossover redefines what it means to drive smart — offering zero emissions, advanced technology, and a premium interior designed for comfort and convenience on every Manitoba journey.

Performance & Electric Range

Powered by a 64.8 kWh lithium-ion battery and a 201-horsepower electric motor, the 2023 Niro EV Premium delivers instant acceleration and smooth, quiet performance. Enjoy an estimated range of up to 407 km on a full charge, perfect for both city commuting and weekend getaways across Manitoba. With fast-charging capability, you can recharge from 10% to 80% in as little as 45 minutes using a DC fast charger — keeping you on the move with confidence.

Interior Comfort & Premium Design

Step inside a cabin that’s as refined as it is functional. The Niro EV Premium features leather seats, heated and ventilated front seats, and a heated steering wheel for comfort in every season. The power-adjustable driver’s seat and dual-zone automatic climate control create a tailored driving environment, while the spacious rear seats and flat floor provide excellent passenger comfort and cargo flexibility.

Technology & Connectivity

Stay connected and in control with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. The fully digital instrument cluster displays real-time driving data and range, while voice command, Bluetooth, and USB-C ports make daily driving effortless. The premium Harman Kardon audio system delivers exceptional sound quality for every playlist.

Safety & Driver Assistance

The Niro EV Premium includes Kia’s Drive Wise suite of advanced safety features, such as:



  • Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist



  • Blind-Spot Collision Warning



  • Rear Cross-Traffic Alert



  • Lane Keeping & Lane Following Assist



  • Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go



  • Parking Distance Warning with Rear Camera


These technologies provide peace of mind whether you’re navigating downtown Brandon or cruising across Manitoba highways.

Highlights & Key Features



  • 201-hp electric motor with 407 km estimated range



  • DC fast charging capability



  • Leather interior with heated & ventilated seats



  • 10.25-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto



  • Harman Kardon premium sound system



  • Smart Cruise Control & Kia Drive Wise safety suite



  • Dual-zone climate control and power tailgate


Available Now at Planet Kia in Brandon, Manitoba

Discover the future of driving with the 2023 Kia Niro EV Premium, available at Planet Kia in Brandon. Combining long-range electric performance with upscale comfort and advanced safety, it’s the ideal EV for Manitoba drivers who want efficiency without compromise.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Planet Kia

Used 2018 Kia Sportage LX for sale in Brandon, MB
2018 Kia Sportage LX 150,675 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai Tucson Essential for sale in Brandon, MB
2020 Hyundai Tucson Essential 102,609 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai Tucson Preferred for sale in Brandon, MB
2020 Hyundai Tucson Preferred 165,000 KM $16,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Planet Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Planet Kia

Planet Kia

415 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7A 6Z2

Call Dealer

204-725-XXXX

(click to show)

204-725-2566

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Planet Kia

204-725-2566

2023 Kia NIRO