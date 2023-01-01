$42,100+ tax & licensing
$42,100
+ taxes & licensing
2023 Mazda CX-5
GS|Courtesy Car|HtdSeats|HtdWheel|Camera|40MPG
Location
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
1,007KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10142241
- Stock #: 43082A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Crystal Blue Mica
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 1,007 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Interior
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Engine immobilizer theft deterrent system
4-way manual passenger seat
6-way manual driver seat
Pollen Filter
Coin box
Exterior temperature gauge
Distance Recognition Support System (DRSS)
Colour Multi-Information Display (MID)
Powertrain
6-Speed Automatic
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Exterior
Temporary spare tire
Intermittent rear wiper
Body coloured door handles
Front wiper de-icer
High Beam Control System (HBC)
Safety
Dynamic stability control (DSC)
Traction control system (TCS)
Height adjustable front seat belts
Emergency Brake Assist (EBA)
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Dual side curtain airbags
Convenience
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Additional Features
Comfort Package
High mount stop light
Gauge illumination dimming control
Led Headlights
GS
Automatic dimming interior mirror
Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS)
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
steering wheel mounted Bluetooth and audio controls
Forward Obstruction Warning (FOW)
Leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob
HMI commander switch
2 USB ports and auxiliary audio input
SMS text message functionality
Gloss Black Front Grille
MAZDA CONNECT Infotainment System
Pedestrian Detection (forward sensing)
Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) - direct type
Power rear liftgate (programable height adjustable)
Automatic headlights levelling
AM/FM/HD radio with 6 speakers
2 Additional USB ports in rear armrest
Rear center armrest with integrated storage and cupholders
Power-assisted 4-wheel disc brakes
Driver and passenger sunvisors (cloth wrapped) with illuminated covered vanity mirrors and extensions
Remote fold down rear seats
6-way power driver seat with manual lumbar support
6-way manual front passenger seat (includes manual seat height adjuster)
Rearview camera (wide angle)
Dual front and dual side airbags
3-point seat belts for all seating positions (2 front; 3 rear)
Anti-lock Brake System (ABS) with Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBFD)
Front seat-belt pretensioners with force limiters
Integrated child-safety-seat lower anchors & upper tether anchors
Child-safety rear door lockouts
Height adjustable front and rear seat head restraints
Turn signal indicators on exterior door mirrors
Body coloured rear roof spoiler
Manually foldable door mirrors
Exterior B and C pillar garnish in black
Automatic headlights - on / off
Adjustable intermittent rain sensing front wipers
Noise-isolating windshield
Noise-isolating glass (driver and front passenger windows)
LED license plate lamp
Green tint glass with UV shield
Bluetooth with Audio Profile
Navigation-ready (requires navigation SD card accessory )
Air conditioning with manual climate controls
Rear heater ducts (under front seats)
Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) with Autohold function
Cruise control with steering wheel mounted controls
Fob type key
Day / night rearview mirror
Speed sensing power door locks (double action)
Illuminated power windows with driver’s one-touch up / down feature
Driver and passenger sunvisors (PVC) with covered vanity mirrors
Internal hood and fuel door release
Cargo / trunk light
Three 12-volt DC power outlets
Heated front seats (three position adjustable)
40/20/40 split folding rear seat
Rear seat recline (manual operation)
Painted door switch panel (piano black)
Painted dash strip panel (Gunmetal)
Front console knee pad inner trim (black)
Driver and front passenger single seatback pockets
Custom-fitted floor mats with vehicle nameplate embroidery
Overhead console with sunglass holder
Door storage pockets with bottle holders
AWD badge on liftgate
Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop&Go function (MRCC with Stop&Go function)
Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Hill Launch Assist (HLA)
Smart City Brake Support Front (SCBS-F)
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSM)
Lane keep-Assist System (LAS)
Smart Brake Support Front (SBS-F)
Advanced keyless entry (proximity and ignition)
Cylinder Deactivation display
Automatic dual-zone climate controls
AM/FM/HD radio with 4 speakers
225/55R19 all-season tires
Rack and pinion column assist-type electric power steering
PVC A-pillar
Chrome tail pipe garnish (dual outlet style)
G-Vectoring Control Plus (GVC plus)
Rear passenger vents (back of centre console)
SKYACTIV-G 2.5 with Cylinder Deactivation DOHC 16-valve
10.25" full colour centre display
Reversible trunk board
Privacy glass on rear door glass quarter glass and rear gate glass
Front suspension: Independent McPherson Strut type with coil springs and stabilizer bar
Front centre console with armrest cupholders and storage
Warning lights for low windshield washer fluid level low fuel level door ajar check engine oil pressure parking brake high beam and safety belts
Power-operated glass moonroof with interior sunshade tilt-up ventilation feature one-touch open feature
Power-operated heated exterior mirrors (body coloured)
Mazda Connected Vehicle Services. Mazda Connected Vehicle Service is available for a 2 year trial period from your vehicle's in-service date; a paid subscription is required upon expiry of the trial period. Requires MyMazda App (on a compatible smartph...
Cloth wrapped A-pillar with standard speaker in mold
Shock absorbers: telescopic-type double acting
Rear suspension: Independent Multi-link type with coil springs and stabilizer bar
Off-Road Traction Assist (low speed operation)
19" alloy wheels (machined spokes with polished finish and dark painted pockets)
Engine Block Heater 2 WD
AWD and Turbo
Mazda Appearance Package
