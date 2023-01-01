$57,600+ tax & licensing
$57,600
+ taxes & licensing
Forman Honda
1-800-675-8367
2023 Mazda CX-9
2023 Mazda CX-9
Kuro|2Instock|PolymetalGreyandBlack|
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
1-800-675-8367
$57,600
+ taxes & licensing
Used
- Listing ID: 9586360
- Stock #: 43038A
- VIN: JM3TCBDY7P0648761
- Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
- Interior Colour Garnet Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 0 KM
Also all Mazda owners receive one of a kind unlimited mileage warranty.
When you visit Forman Mazda, you are welcomed by real professionals who are committed to providing exceptional service to every client.
Visit us today and let us help you find the new Mazda vehicle that exceeds all of your needs. We have a complete inventory of new Mazda SUVs like the Mazda CX-5, Mazda Cx-9, and the new Mazda CX-30 and Cars like the Mazda 3 and Mazda 6. We look forward to meeting you at Forman Mazda today.
Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Cargo Area Light
Remote Fuel Door Release
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Engine immobilizer theft deterrent system
Rear heater ducts
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Automatic dimming rearview mirror
3-zone automatic climate control
HomeLink wireless control system
Traffic Sign Recognition System (TSR)
Manual 4-Way Adjustable Passenger Seat
Distance Recognition Support System (DRSS)
Leather upholstery
Rear Window Defroster
Body-coloured door handles
Front wiper de-icer
High Beam Control System (HBC)
Push Button Start
Child-safety rear door locks
Front active head restraints
3-point safety belts for all occupants
Dynamic stability control (DSC)
Traction control system (TCS)
Height adjustable front seat belts
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Roll stability control (RSC)
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Paddle Shifters
Front Door Courtesy Lamp
255/50R20 tires
Room lamp
High grade cloth upholstery
High mount stop light
Adaptive front-lighting system (AFS)
GOLD PACKAGE
Rear Center Armrest
Led Headlights
LED Fog Lights
Trailer stability assist (TSA)
Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS)
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
steering wheel mounted Bluetooth and audio controls
Driver Attention Alert (DAA)
2 USB ports and auxiliary audio input
SMS text message functionality
MAZDA CONNECT Infotainment System
Pedestrian Detection (forward sensing)
Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) - direct type
Power rear liftgate (programable height adjustable)
AM/FM/HD radio with 6 speakers
2 Additional USB ports in rear armrest
Rearview camera (wide angle)
Anti-lock Brake System (ABS) with Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBFD)
Height adjustable front and rear seat head restraints
Body coloured rear roof spoiler
Exterior B and C pillar garnish in black
Noise-isolating windshield
Noise-isolating glass (driver and front passenger windows)
Green tint glass with UV shield
Bluetooth with Audio Profile
Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) with Autohold function
Cruise control with steering wheel mounted controls
Day / night rearview mirror
Heated front seats (three position adjustable)
Custom-fitted floor mats with vehicle nameplate embroidery
Overhead console with sunglass holder
Door storage pockets with bottle holders
AWD badge on liftgate
Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop&Go function (MRCC with Stop&Go function)
Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
navigation-ready (requires navigation SD card accessory)
12-volt power outlet (2)
Hill Launch Assist (HLA)
Smart City Brake Support Front (SCBS-F)
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSM)
one-touch open feature
Smart City Brake Support Rear (SCBS-R)
Lane keep-Assist System (LAS)
Smart Brake Support Front (SBS-F)
Off-Road Traction Assist
360° View Monitor
Bose Premium Sound System with AM/FM/HD Radio
Advanced keyless entry (proximity and ignition)
Ventilated front seats (three position adjustable)
Meter-set with 7" LCD display
LED front and rear signature lighting
Windshield-projected colour Active Driving Display (ADD)
Power folding exterior mirrors (automatic operation)
Lined glove box
Exterior B and C pillar garnish in piano black
Chrome tail pipe garnish (dual outlet style)
G-Vectoring Control Plus (GVC plus)
Satin chrome plated glove box lever
LED rear combination tail lights
LED room lamp
LED illumination for front door pull handle and power window switches
Gloss black-finish front grille inserts
Bright-finish lower body trim
Concealed luggage compartment storage box
Exterior mirrors in Jet Black Mica
Roll-over sensor for air curtains
Front seat belt ELR pretensioners
Integrated rear seat child safety seat lower anchors & upper tethers
Black interior roof lining
LED illumination for overhead console
Red stitching on steering wheel
Illuminated window switches
Painted centre console panel (Veiled grey) with red stitching
Black metallic dash strip trim
Kuro
SKYACTIV-G 2.5 T 4-cylinder with Dynamic Pressure Turbo (DPT)
Satin-finish front grille inserts
Aluminum dash strip trim
Aluminum upper door panel trim
Painted dash strip trim
10.25" full colour centre display
Automatic levelling headlights
Power door locks (speed sensing)
20-inch alloy wheels (silver metallic)
Power 4-way passenger seat
Push Button Start (satin chrome ring detail)
Heated second row seats (outboard seats only / three position adjustable)
Automatic headlights - on/off
Adjustable intermittent rain sensing wipers
Door handles (front and rear) - satin chrome
Power windows one-touch up and down (front and rear)
Intermittent rear wipers
Manual foldable door mirrors
Reclining and sliding second row seats
Folding 60/40 second row rear seat and 50/50 third row seat
Rack-and-pinion steering with engine-speed-sensing variable power assist
Rear A/C display
4 Cup holders in 3rd row (2 in each quarter trim panel)
2 Cup holders in 2nd row centre console
2 Cup holders in 1st row centre console
Front center console with armrest and storage
7-seat capacity
Black plated power seat switches
Side Louver Bezel (Gunmetal)
Driver and passenger single seatback pockets
Painted trimmed door switch panel (Piano Black)
Painted trimmed centre console panel (Piano Black)
Power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes
Forward Sensing Warning (FOW)
One touch switch for power operated 3rd row ingress/egress
Driver and passenger double seatback pockets
Rear center armrest with integrated storage
20-inch alloy wheels (Black Metallic)
8-way power driver's seat (includes power driver's lumbar support)
10-way power driver's seat (includes power driver's lumbar support)
Driver's seat memory function (2 memory settings)
Power 8-way passenger seat (includes power passenger's lumbar support)
SiriusXM Satellite Radio (includes complimentary 3-month trial subscription )
2 Additional USB ports in the 3rd row
Driver's and passenger's sunvisors with illuminated covered vanity mirrors and extensions
Exterior colours: Polymetal Grey Metallic (47C) and Jet Black Mica (41W)
Driver's and passenger's sunvisors with covered vanity mirrors and extension
Rear door sunshades (retractable)
LED license plate
2 Cup holders in front row centre console with bright ring detail
Side Louver Bezel (Black Metallic)
Side Louver Bezel (Bright-finish)
Painted centre console panel (Veiled Grey)
Painted door switch panel (Veiled Grey)
All doors LED courtesy lamp
Satin chrome plated power seat switches
Privacy glass on rear door glass quarter glass and rear gate glass
Power heated body-coloured exterior mirrors with integrated side turn signal indicators
Dual front side and curtain airbags
Rear suspension: Independent multi-link type with coil spring and stabilizer bar
Front suspension: Independent MacPherson Strut type with coil springs and stabilizer bar
18-inch alloy wheels (dark grey high lustre metallic)
255/60R18 tires
To use the navigation system the SD card containing the map information needs to be inserted in the SD card slot.
Mazda Connected Vehicle Services available. Mazda Connected Vehicle Service is for a 2 year trial period from your vehicle's in-service date; a paid subscription is required upon expiry of the trial period. Requires MyMazda App (on a compatible smartph...
Power-operated glass moonroof with interior sunshade tilt-up ventilation feature
Temporary spare tire - T155/90D17 101M
SKYACTIV-AT 6-speed automatic transmission with manual shift mode and drive selection switch
SiriusXM Traffic Plus and Travel Link services (includes complimentary 5-year subscription) (Current information for; Traffic weather sport scores and fuel prices)
12-Bose speakers with Centerpoint 2 Surround Technology and AudioPilot 2
Garnet Red leather trimmed upholstery
Noise Compensation Technology including 9 channels of customized equalization and SurroundStage Signal Processing
Engine Block Heater - Complete Kit
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7