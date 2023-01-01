$38,995+ tax & licensing
2023 Subaru Outback
Touring- Just Arrived
Location
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
1-800-675-8367
$38,995
+ taxes & licensing
25,023KM
Used
VIN 4S4BTDECXP3112321
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Mahogany Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 25,023 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 Subaru Outback Touring - Elevated Adventure Awaits!
Embark on a journey of style and versatility with the 2023 Subaru Outback Touring. This top-tier trim offers a perfect blend of rugged capability, advanced features, and premium comfort for your next adventure.
Extras:
Seize the opportunity to own the 2023 Subaru Outback Touring and redefine your journey with a blend of rugged capability and luxury.
No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!
Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
FULLY EQUIPPED
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
2023 Subaru Outback