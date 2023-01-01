Menu
<em>2023 Subaru Outback Touring - Elevated Adventure Awaits!</em> <em><span>Embark on a journey of style and versatility with the 2023 Subaru Outback Touring. This top-tier trim offers a perfect blend of rugged capability, advanced features, and premium comfort for your next adventure.</span></em> <ul> <li> <strong>Rugged Elegance:</strong> <ul> <li>Subarus signature rugged design complemented by sleek and modern styling.</li> </ul> </li> </ul> <ul> <li> <strong>Advanced Safety Technology:</strong> <ul> <li>Subarus EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology for added safety.</li> <li>Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning, and Pre-Collision Braking.</li> </ul> </li> </ul> <ul> <li> <strong>Luxurious Interior:</strong> <ul> <li>Leather-trimmed seats with heating and ventilation in the front row.</li> <li>Spacious cabin designed for comfort on long journeys.</li> </ul> </li> </ul> <ul> <li> <strong>Infotainment and Connectivity:</strong> <ul> <li>Large touchscreen display with Subaru STARLINK® infotainment system.</li> <li>Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ integration for seamless smartphone connectivity.</li> </ul> </li> </ul> <ul> <li> <strong>Panoramic Sunroof:</strong> <ul> <li>Enjoy the open sky and a sense of freedom with the panoramic sunroof.</li> </ul> </li> </ul> <ul> <li> <strong>Harman Kardon® Audio:</strong> <ul> <li>Immerse yourself in a premium audio experience with the Harman Kardon® sound system.</li> </ul> </li> </ul> <ul> <li> <strong>Adventure-Ready:</strong> <ul> <li>Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive (AWD) for confident off-road capability.</li> <li>Roof rails for added versatility when carrying outdoor gear.</li> </ul> </li> </ul> <strong>Extras:</strong> <ul> <li><strong>Well-Maintained:</strong> Regularly serviced and in excellent condition. </li> </ul> <ul> <li><strong>City and Off-Road Ready:</strong> Perfect for daily commuting and off-road adventures.</li> </ul> <ul> <li><strong>Top-of-the-Line Features:</strong> The Touring trim includes additional luxury features, offering an elevated driving experience.</li> </ul> <span>Seize the opportunity to own the 2023 Subaru Outback Touring and redefine your journey with a blend of rugged capability and luxury.</span> No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty! Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,

2023 Subaru Outback

25,023 KM

$38,995

+ tax & licensing
2023 Subaru Outback

Touring- Just Arrived

2023 Subaru Outback

Touring- Just Arrived

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

25,023KM
Used
VIN 4S4BTDECXP3112321

  • Exterior Colour Dark Mahogany Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 25,023 KM

No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,

FULLY EQUIPPED

Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

2023 Subaru Outback